Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal weigh up Maitland-Niles offer

Celtic reshuffle begins
#CelticFC today announced that Chief Executive Peter Lawwell has decided to retire from his position at the end of June 2021, having held this role for the past 17 years.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 29, 2021
Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank Peter for his monumental contribution to the club's success. 🏆🍀
Spezia want Sutalo
Atalanta defender Bosko Sutalo is being courted by Spezia, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
Crotone are said to harbour an interest in the versatile Croatian too, while Spezia are also in the market for a central midfielder.
Pochettino gives Mbappe & Messi updates
New PSG boss sets out his stall
Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about Kylian Mbappe's future and a possible PSG move for Lionel Messi.
Read what he had to say here on Goal!
Pepe set for Porto move
Gremio forward Pepe is close to joining Porto, Gremio president Romildo Bolzan has told Radio Guaiba.
"With regard to Gremio and FC Porto, we are already in a very advanced situation and close to completion," Bolzan said.
Pepe has scored three goals in six games for Brazil's under-23 side but is yet to receive a senior call-up.
Leverkusen confident of Gray deal
Bayer Leverkusen are confident of securing a move to sign Demarai Gray from Leicester, claims Sky Sports.
Gray is out of contract at the end of the season and it is reported the deal could be completed in a matter of hours.
No Monaco contact for Torreira
Monaco have not been negotiating with Arsenal for Lucas Torreira, according to Fabrizio Romano.
There had been reports that Monaco were looking to pick up Torreira's loan at Atletico Madrid, where he has struggled for first-team minutes.
Klopp considers transfers after Matip injury
Jurgen Klopp suggested Liverpool could look to the transfer market for defensive reinforcements after confirming an ankle injury to Joel Matip.
Seri to leave Fulham for Bordeaux
Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is set to join Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season, the Guardian reports.
The Ivory Coast international has made only one start for the Cottagers so far this season.
Pochettino opens door to Ramos move
Madrid captain is out of contract
Mauricio Pochettino seemed to open the door to a move for Real Madrid's out-of-contract captain Sergio Ramos in an interview on Thursday.
Read what he had to say here on Goal!
Atalanta close on Shakhtar's Kovalenko
Atalanta are close to signing Ukraine midfielder Viktor Kovalenko from Shahtar Donetsk, according to DiMarzio.
The 24-year-old recently passed 200 appearances for Shakhtar in all competitions after coming through the youth ranks at the club.
Atalanta are also said to be interested in Malmo's 21-year-old defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Columbus get a new Kitchen
𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥.— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) January 28, 2021
Welcome to Columbus, @PerryKitchen23.#Crew96
Arsenal weighing up Maitland-Niles exit
Gunners mulling over loan moves
Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be set to leave Arsenal on loan, reports The Athletic.
West Brom are said to be pushing hard to sign him with an unnamed top-four side also interested.
However, it is unclear whether Arsenal will allow Maitland-Niles to leave, given his versatility with a busy few months to come.