Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter jump PSG for Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Inter Milan tentatively agree to Wijnaldum contract (Sport Mediaset)
Despite financial woes, the club are said to have secured the midfielder from Liverpool
Speaking on Italian programme Sport Mediaset, Claudio Raimond reported that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reached a "handshake agreement" with Inter Milan ahead of his summer free-agency.
Wijnaldum would arrive on a free transfer, however his wages would likely represent a significant cash committment from a club in financial peril.
Harper to New York Red Bulls deal completed
Everton seek King extension
Despite not starting loanee Joshua King to date, Everton want to hold on to the Bournmouth forward beyond his current six-month stay, writes Football Insiders.
The 29-year-old has 166 matches of Premier League experience, including a 16-goal season in 2016-17.
Galaxy to sign Blackburn defender
Koulibaly next on Bayern Munich's wish list (Tuttosport)
The club want the experienced centre-back to partner with Dayot Upamecano, whose signing has already been announced for the summer
Bayern Munich contacted Napoli earlier this week about buying 29-year-old defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Tuttosport.
The club is losing centre-back David Alaba this summer and is apparently interested in adding a reliable veteran to shore up its 2021-22 back line. Dayot Upamecano, 22, is already joining this summer from RB Leipzig on an expensive transfer, though, which limits the room in the squad for another starting calibre defender.