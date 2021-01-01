Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City annoy De Bruyne with low contract offer to help fund Messi move

Oroz joins Vitesse
Vitesse have confirmed the signing of Dominik Oroz from second-tier Austrian side FC Liefering.
The Croatia youth international defender joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
“I see Vitesse as a step up," Oroz told the Dutch club's website. "I hope to quickly adapt to my new environment. At the same time, I have to be patient and fight for my chances. Vitesse is having a good season and hopefully we will continue that in the coming months.”
AC Milan want to offload Laxalt
On-loan Celtic left-back Diego Laxalt could be available on a cut-price deal in the summer.— Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 5, 2021
There is no option-to-buy clause in his deal.
AC Milan valued him at £9m in October. But they want to offload him permanently in the summer and are open to lowering their price tag.
Ballard loan at Blackpool extended
🚨 LOAN EXTENSION 🚨@DG_Ballard will remain with @BlackpoolFC until the end of the 2020/21 season ✅— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) January 5, 2021
Keep up the hard work, Dan 💪 pic.twitter.com/c178AcdUkm
Arsenal furious with Atletico treatment of Torreira
Arsenal are furious with Atletico Madrid over their treatment of Lucas Torreira, according to Libertad Digital.
Torreira is currently on loan with Atletico but has been used sparingly, making just six La Liga appearances this season so far.
Arsenal feel that Atletico are deliberately lowering Torreira's transfer value after the Gunners did not include a purchase option in the Uruguayan's loan.
Alena set for Barcelona exit - Koeman
Barcelona have given midfielder Carles Alena permission to leave the club this month, with the player expected to move on loan.
Alena, 23, has made just two La Liga appearances this season and has been linked with a move to Getafe.
Musiala to sign new Bayern deal
The teenager has become a vital first-team member
Bayern Munich are set to lock down teenage star Jamal Musiala to a new contract, reports Sky Germany.
Musiala is currently tied to the Bavarians through 2022, but will sign a new deal through 2025 on February 26, his 18th birthday.
The attacker has already made 11 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern this season, scoring three goal.s
Arnautovic unlikely to make West Ham return
West Ham are unlikely to move for Marko Arnautovic due to his high wages, reports Sky Sports.
Arnautovic left the Hammers in 2019 to sign with Shanghai SIPG, and has been offered back to the Premier League outfit.
But the Austrian's high wages mean that a return to his former club won't happen unless the Chinese side subsidise some of his salary.
Galaxy hire former TFC boss Vanney as new head coach
The LA Galaxy have hired former Toronto FC boss Greg Vanney as their new head coach.
Vanney heads to LA having won a treble in charge of TFC in 2017 as he returns to the club he played for the majority of his career.
Genoa turn focus to Sokratis
Genoa have turned their attention towards Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.
The Greek defender previously played for the club from 2008 to 2010 before making the move to AC Milan.
Sokratis was excluded from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads for 2020–21.
Pochettino on Eriksen rumours: We are looking at all possibilities
Mauricio Pochettino insists that PSG are looking at "all possibilities" amid links to Christian Eriksen.
The midfielder looks set to leave Inter, and a reunion with his former manager could reportedly be next for the former Tottenham star.
Read what Pochettino had to say on Goal!
Vitesse add Man Utd and Man City academy product
Vitesse have made Noah Ohio the club's second signing of the winter, the club confirmed.
The Dutch youth international will sign a one-and-a-half-year contract on his eighteenth birthday 16 January.
Ohio had previously been in both Manchester United and Manchester City's academies before also joining RB Leipzig's academy.
Hearts and Aberdeen in for Mackay-Steven
Both Hearts and Aberdeen are looking to sign winger Gary Mackay-Steven, reports Sky Sports.
The winger is currently with New York City FC, having made the move to MLS from Aberdeen in 2019.
He made 25 appearances for NYCFC last season, scoring two goals.
Minnesota confirm Trapp signing
Minnesota United have confirmed the signing of Wil Trapp, the club announced.
Trapp joins after spending 2020 with Inter Miami, having previously served as captain of the Columbus Crew.
The midfielder has also captained the U.S. men's national team, having earned 20 career caps.
Pochettino responds to Messi rumours
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino has left the door open for the arrival of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.
Messi, whose contract with Barca expires at the end of this season, has been tipped to reunite with Neymar at PSG.
The French side are thought to be one of the few teams that could afford the 33-year-old's wages.
Archer moves to Boro from Motherwell
Welcome to #Boro, Jordan! ✍️ #UTB— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 5, 2021
Guardiola 'pretty sure' De Bruyne will sign new contract
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has expressed his confidence that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will commit to a new deal with the club.
Though De Bruyne's contract won't expire for another two-and-a-half-years, City are keen to tie the playmaker down to fresh terms that will keep him at the club for even longer.
Fagundez joins Austin after 10 seasons in New England
Diego Fagundez has moved to Austin FC after he spent 10 seasons with the New England Revolution.
The 25-year-old scored 53 goals over 261 regular-season appearances with the Revs.
Im excited to be joining @AustinFC for the 2021 season. #verdenow pic.twitter.com/bgj0iFg1KB— Diego Fagundez (@DiegolFagundez) January 5, 2021
No contact between Man Utd and Sporting over Pote
There has been no contact between Manchester United and Sporting CP over Pote, according to Record.
Reports in England had suggested that United had reached out over a move for the 22-year-old, who has 11 goals in 11 league games this term.
The ex-Wolves player joined Sporing in the summer from Famalicao.
Ex-Leicester midfielder King lands in Belgium
🔥TRANSFERNIEUWS🔥— Oud-Heverlee Leuven (@OHLeuven) January 5, 2021
Welkom, Andy King! 👑
⚽ centrale middenvelder
🏴 Wales
🏆 won met Leicester City de titel in de League One, de Championship en de Premier League
Lees meer 👉 https://t.co/FAPjrYEyop#samensterker #transfer pic.twitter.com/4cbyITVkHu
Ighalo attracts interest from Middle East
Man Utd exit imminent for striker
Odion Ighalo is attracting interest from teams in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, according to Sky Sports.
The Nigerian striker will see his loan deal at Manchester United expire on January 31, freeing him to consider offers from elsewhere.
Fulham want Gayle force
Fulham are looking into a deal with Newcastle for Dwight Gayle.
Scott Parker is aware of the need to bring more firepower into his Cottagers squad, with the Daily Mail reporting that his sights are being set on a proven performer at St James’ Park.
West Ham won’t bring Arnautovic back
West Ham will not be making a bid to bring Marko Arnautovic back to the club, claims the Evening Standard, with David Moyes targeting other attackers.
An enigmatic Austrian has previously caught the eye in east London, but his salary at Shanghai SIPG is making it impossible for the Hammers to consider a return.
Giroud set to remain at Chelsea
Olivier Giroud is set to stay at Chelsea in the January transfer window despite being flattered by interest from Serie A giants Juventus.
Frank Lampard will get his wish to keep the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge for another six months as pressure grows over his position in charge of the club.
Elneny not allowed to leave Arsenal
Arsenal have no intention of parting with Mohamed Elneny during the winter window, claims football.london.
Besiktas are said to have rekindled interest in the Egyptian midfielder, but he still has a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s plans at Emirates Stadium.
Juve keen on Quagliarella but Calhangolu staying put
Juventus’ hunt for another striker is leading them towards Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella, Goal has learned, with Hakan Calhanoglu off the table for the Bianconeri as he is set to remain at AC Milan.
Check out the full story here.
Man City will not make approach for Ramos
The Manchester Evening News reports that Pep Guardiola is not planning on joining the clamour for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.
It had been suggested that Manchester City were keen on snapping up the World Cup winner as a free agent, with his contract in Spain running down, but the Blues are already well-stocked for centre-halves.
Pelle on West Ham’s wish list
Graziano Pelle is a striking option being considered by West Ham, according to the Daily Star.
The Hammers have been left frustrated in their efforts to prise Josh King away from Bournemouth and are now looking elsewhere – with a former Southampton frontman in their sights.
Barca have no plans to sell Griezmann
Blaugrana superstar staying put
Barcelona retain full confidence in Antoine Griezmann and are not considering moving the French forward on, reports Sport.
The World Cup winner has struggled to produce his best form at Camp Nou, sparking talk of a move being made elsewhere, but the Blaugrana have no desire to listen to offers.
Leeds & Juve looking at Mbete
Leeds and Juventus are both keen on Manchester City defender Luke Mbete, claims The Athletic.
The 17-year-old has made a matchday squad under Pep Guardiola this season and his potential has been noted by sides across Europe.
‘Messi will most likely leave in the summer’
Lionel Messi will "most likely" leave Barcelona in the summer, according to presidential candidate Agusti Benedito, who admits he is "pessimistic" about the club captain's future.
Benedito has told ESPN: "Remember that in August he said he wanted to leave after 20 years and now he's still not cleared up what he wants to do. The most likely outcome I see is that he leaves us in the summer."
Juve won’t part with Demiral
Merih Demiral is finding regular game time hard to come by at Juventus, and has been linked with Tottenham in the recent past, but Goal has learned that the Turkish defender will not be freed to leave Turin during the January transfer window.
Bayern join bidding for Richards
Bayern Munich have, according to the Daily Mail, joined the race for Reading defender Omar Richards.
The highly-rated left-back is also said to have attracted interest from Everton.
No Wolves approach for Eriksen or Costa
Wolves are yet to enter into talks regarding deals for Diego Costa or Christian Eriksen, reports Sky Sports.
The Spain international striker, who has been released by Atletico Madrid, and former Tottenham playmaker, who is struggling at Inter, have both been linked with moves to Molineux.
Fiorentina's Saponara joins Spezia on loan
La fantasia di Riccardo Saponara al servizio delle Aquile! 🦅— Spezia Calcio (@acspezia) January 5, 2021
Benvenuto! 😁
➡️ https://t.co/4NeW4rW5nG pic.twitter.com/R8NPCgSw2p
Barca ready to take up Riqui Puig contract option
Barcelona are ready to take up the option to extend Riqui Puig's contract at Camp Nou - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 21-year-old will be tied down to fresh terms through to 2023, with his release clause set to rise to €100 million (£90m/$123m).
Puig has featured in five games across all competitions for Barca this term, but has yet to open his scoring account.
Bayern not planning to sign new right-back
Bayern Munich are not planning to sign a new right-back this month - according to Abendzeitung.
Benjamin Pavard has struggled for for this season, and Hansi Flick opted to play Joshua Kimmich in his position in the second half of a 5-2 win over Mainz at the weekend.
The Bayern boss would prefer to keep using Kimmich at the back instead of dipping into the transfer market, while Pavard may have a fight on his hands to get back in the team.
Liverpool youngster Millar completes Charlton loan move
Liverpool forward Liam Millar has completed a loan move to Charlton Athletic after signing a new contract at Anfield.
Millar, who spent the first half of the season captaining Liverpool's U23 side, will spend the next six months at The Valley working under former England and Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer.
The 21-year-old committed his long-term future to the Reds before joining the Addicks, and is now looking forward to testing himself in League One.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man City annoy De Bruyne with low contract offer to help fund Messi move
Man City annoy De Bruyne amid Messi links
The Athletic have revealed why Kevin De Bruyne has been offered less money than he's already on to sign a new contract at Manchester City.
The Blues are eager to tie a key figure down to fresh terms, but they are holding back funds to try and convince Lionel Messi to join the club from Barcelona at the end of the season.
De Bruyne, whose current deal expires in 2023, has contributed three goals and 12 assists to City's cause across 18 appearances in 2020-21.
Giroud on Juve's transfer shortlist
Olivier Giroud is on Juventus' shortlist of January transfer targets - according to Sky Sports.
The Bianconeri are looking at the Frenchman along with Napoli duo Arkadiusz Milik and Fernando Llorente as Andrea Pirlo seeks to bolster his attacking options.
Giroud, who is due to become a free agent in the summer, has scored eight gold in his last eight outings for Chelsea.
Coman speaks out on Man Utd & Man City transfer rumours
Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has spoken out on the transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and Manchester City.
Coman has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom since making his senior debut for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2013.
The Frenchman joined Juventus a year later, where he managed to win a Serie A and Coppa Italia double before joining Bayern on loan.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man City mulling over Ramos approach
Blues monitoring Blancos superstar
Manchester CIty are, according to ESPN, keeping a close eye on Sergio Ramos' situation at Real Madrid.
The World Cup-winning defender is yet to be offered a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu and will drop into the free agent pool over the summer if no fresh terms are agreed.
Bayern prepared to part with Martinez
Bayern Munich are willing to let Javi Martinez leave during the winter window, reports Kicker.
The versatile Spaniard is due to become a free agent in the summer and, amid talk of a possible return to Athletic Club being made, the German giants are prepared to cut him loose before his contract expires.
Fresh terms in Cologne
📝 Ricardo Henning has extended his contract with #effzeh! The under-21 defender signed a new deal until 2023.— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 5, 2021
Good to see you sticking around, Ricardo! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/VYCi24zDuS
Spurs haven't closed the door on Eriksen
Tottenham may yet explore the option of bringing Christian Eriksen back onto their books, claims The Guardian.
A year on from allowing the Danish playmaker to link up with Serie A giants Inter, Spurs are considering a loan move for a familiar face.
Goalkeepers in and out at Boro
Good luck to Dejan Stojanovic who has moved to @fcstpauli on loanhttps://t.co/4fmv19Juog— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 5, 2021
Welcome to #Boro, Jordan! ✍️ #UTB— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 5, 2021
Solskjaer wants three fresh faces at Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is three players short of making Manchester United regular contenders for the Premier League title, reports The Athletic.
The Red Devils are preparing to make sweeping changes to their squad, with it suggested that Solskjaer wants to change "20 per cent" of his side each season.
New deal at Juve
✍️ 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 | Girelli and Juventus together until 2022! ⚪️⚫️— Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) January 5, 2021
Congrats, @cristianagire!
🇬🇧 ➡️ https://t.co/NehqnXl17q
🇮🇹 ➡️ https://t.co/pICSetyI6g#Girelli2022 #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/JjnB9FsaF4
Huddersfield close in on Newcastle's Aarons
Huddersfield are closing in on the signing of Newcastle winger rolando Aarons - according to The Chronicle.
The 25-year-old will be the first of several senior players the Magpies will try to offload while the winter transfer window is open as they try to raise extra funds.
Huddersfield came close to signing Aaarons in the summer, and are now in advanced talks to bring him to the John Smith's Stadium.
Shevchenko under consideration for Chelsea job
Ukraine boss touted for Stamford Bridge return
Andriy Shevchenko is under consideration for the top job at Chelsea - according to Le 10 Sport.
The Blues are lining up potential candidates to replace Frank Lampard, who is under intense pressure after a nightmare Christmas period for the Blues.
Former Chelsea striker Shevchenko, who is currently in charge of the Ukraine national team, is among several coaches being touted for the position.
Anderson's loan spell at Porto set to be cut short
Felipe Anderson's loan spell at Porto is set to be cut short this month - according to The Guardian.
West Ham are planning to recall the 27-year-old and send him to a different club until the end of the season.
Anderson has been starved of regular minutes at Porto, taking in just three appearances in all competitions in the first half of the season.
Ramos open to Messi link-up at PSG
Madrid star linked with Ligue 1 switch
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is open to linking up Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain - according to El Chiringuito.
The Blancos have yet to offer Ramos a contract extension at Santiago Bernabeu, and as it stands, he will drop into the free agency pool in the summer.
Messi is in a similar boat at Camp Nou, with PSG currently being mooted as his most likely next destination, and the French champions want Ramos to join the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Parc des Princes.
Atletico interested in Willian Jose
Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid - according to AS.
The 29-year-old's agent is in talks with the Los Rojiblancos over a January deal, with his four-year start at the Anoeta set to draw to a close.
Atletico are looking to bring in Willian Jose as a replacement for Diego Costa, who left the club last week.
DeLaGarza set to joins Revs
A.J. DeLaGarza is set to join the New England Revolution, reports SBI Soccer.
The move will see the defender reunite with Bruce Arena, having played for the coach during his time with the LA Galaxy.
DeLaGarza spent last season with Inter Miami, making a total of five appearances.
Charlton sign Midtjylland striker
Charlton have signed Ronnie Schwartz from Midtjylland, the club announced.
Schwartz has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Addicks, having scored 119 goals in 287 career appearances.
“His finishing is very good, I witnessed it first-hand in training today. To see him finishing the way he does and know that he is going to improve is a big plus," Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said.
“Strikers tend win you games, once we create chances he is a fox in the box. His work rate is good, his movement is good and he’s very clever. He’s got all the experience, so it’s a great signing.”
St. Johnstone add Millwall defender on loan
St. Johnstone have signed defender James Brown on loan for the rest of the season, the club announced.
Brown joins from Milwall, where he has made four first-team appearances.
The defender has also gone out on loan to Carlisle United, Livingston and Lincoln City during his career.
West Ham decide not to pursue Arnautovic return
West Ham have decided not to bring back Marko Arnautovic, reports the Daily Mail.
The club has determined a move to bring back the Austrian, currently featuring for Shanghai SIPG, would be too expensive.
Arnautovic has scored 17 goals in 29 games since making the move to China.
Glad signs new deal with Real Salt Lake
Defender Justen Glad has signed a new deal with Real Salt Lake, the club announced.
The academy product's new multi-year deal will keep him with RSL, where he has played 135 total games.
“I love RSL and having come up through the Academy and seeing the club put their faith in me from the very beginning has been an amazing feeling,” Glad said.
“I’m excited to continue this journey with RSL and I think we’re at a critical point within the organization right now. I’m excited to be a part of pushing this club in the right direction and elevate it to new levels.”
Juve monitoring Atalanta's Gomez amid exit reports
Juventus are keeping a close eye on Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez amid reports that the Argentine wants to leave Atalanta, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Gomez hasn't played since December 16 as reports continue to swirl that he is looking to leave the club due to disagreements with Gian Piero Gasperini.
Juventus have enquired over his availability and could make a move if they sell Federico Bernardeschi, who has attracted interest from Hertha Berlin.
Motherwell defender looking to force move to Celtic
Motherwell's Declan Gallagher is hoping to force a move to boyhood club Celtic, reports the Daily Record.
The 29-year-old defender is out of contract this summer but is just six games away from triggering a one-year extension to his current deal.
Gallagher, who featured for Celtic as a youth team player but never played for the first team, is hoping that doesn't come to pass as he wishes to head to Paradise.
Inter in contact with Eder
Inter have been in contact with Eder's representatives as they look to bring the Italian forward back to Serie A.
According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Inter would take over the contract that Eder has with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.
Eder's deal currently exceeds that which is allowed in the CSL, and Inter have been in contact with Eder's agent as they look to take advantage of that fact.
Arsenal confirm Saliba loan to Nice
Arsenal have confirmed that William Saliba has joined Nice.
Saliba will feature for the French side for the rest of the season as he looks to seal first-team football.
MLS club makes bid for Yedlin
An MLS team has made a bid for DeAndre Yedlin, reports SBI Soccer.
One Eastern Conference team has offered Yedlin a long-term contract, although it would not be a Designated Player deal.
Yedlin is currently weighing up his future with Newcastle as he's battled back into the picture under Steve Bruce.