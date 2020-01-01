Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve want Aouar as Pogba alternative

Napoli ready to sell Milik
Napoli are ready to sell Arkadiusz Milik after failing to find agreement on a new contract, reports Sport Witness.
Milik, 26, has scored nine goals in 16 appearances in Serie A this season. His current contract runs until 2021 and, while Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has done his best to convince him to extend his stay in Naples, there have been disagreements over his salary and release clause.
Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with Milik and it now looks likely that he will move on in the summer. De Laurentiis will hold out for a €50m (£45.3m/$55.6m) fee.
Juve want Aouar as Pogba alternative
Juventus have identified Houssem Aouar as an alternative to Paul Pogba in the transfer market.
Pogba remains their top target but, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming that he will still be at Manchester United next season, Juve could go for Aouar instead according to Calciomercato.
Aouar, 21, has been a bright light in an otherwise gloomy campaign for Lyon. He has nine goals and seven assists from midfield in all competitions this term, though Juve have been tracking him for almost two years.
While Aouar wouldn't come cheap, at somewhere in the region of €50m (£45.3m/$55.6m) he would be considerably more affordable than Pogba. Juve are also monitoring Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki.