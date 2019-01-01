Barcelona offer €25m for Dortmund's Guerreiro
Barcelona are willing to offer €25 million (£22m/$28m) for Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, according to Sport.
The La Liga champions view the Portugal international as a player who could provide competition for Jordi Alba at left-back.
However, Guerreiro has one year left on his contract and has several clubs bidding for his services.
Willian set for two-year Chelsea deal
Willian is ready to commit to Chelsea on a two-year contract despite renewed interest from Barcelona, according to the Sun.
The Liga champions were willing to pay £30 million ($38m) for the winger but the Blues did not want to sell as they view Willian as important with the club facing a transfer ban this season.
And rather than risk losing Willian for nothing next summer, Chelsea are on the verge of extending his deal.
PSG remain interested in David Neres
Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Ajax star David Neres despite the appointment of Leonardo, according to le10sport.
Former sporting director Antero Henrique was interest in Neres, but with his departure, the club are re-evaluating his proposed targets.
Neres remains in the frame, but is not currently a priority for PSG as Ajax are demanding a large fee and the competition from English clubs make the situation complicated for the Ligue 1 champions.
Pogba insistent on joining Real Madrid
Midfielder refuses to force Old Trafford exit
Paul Pogba wants out of Manchester United to join Real Madrid, but he is not yet willing to force his way out of Old Trafford, according to Marca.
The midfielder believes Zinedine Zidane wants him as much as he wants to join the Madrid boss, and hopes the situation can be resolved diplomatically.
United refuse to sell, but with Pogba having two years left on his contract, they may be forced into a sale in order to recoup the largest possible fee.
Higuain determined to play for Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain is determined to see out his contract at Juventus, despite speculation about him moving to Roma, his brother and agent Nicolas Higuain has said.
The former Argentina international was loaned to Chelsea from Turin in January of last year, appearing in 14 Premier League games and bagging five goals in the process.
He has now returned to the Bianconeri and intends to play two more seasons at the Allianz Stadium, with Juve being the only club he’d consider playing for in Italy, according to his representative.
Derby won't stand in way of Lampard/Chelsea reunion
The ex-Blues midfielder will be allowed to leave the Rams if the Premier League giants pay compensation
Derby County won't stand in the way of Frank Lampard returning to Chelsea as their next manager, provided the Blues pay the club's desired compensation, according to the Daily Mail.
The Rams want £4 million in compensation for Lampard, who guided the club to the Championship promotion play-off final.
Lampard could bring back former Blues Claude Makelele, Jody Morris and former coach Chris Jones from Derby if he returns to Stamford Bridge.