Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid still targeting Rudiger

Everton manager Rafa Benitez says his side may not have funds to spend in January, despite the club's need for reinforcements.

"I had a conversation with Marcel [Brands, Everton's sporting director], and he was explaining, not exactly, but more or less the idea," said Benitez. "I think we still have some time to consider what we have to do.

"When you go there and sit down and prepare your plan it may change depending on injuries, depending on the performances of players. I feel that in this case, when we talk about the owner who is someone who has spent £400 million in the last years then we cannot blame him for that.

"But, at the same time, it is a pity that we couldn't spend the money this year because of the financial fair play years. We have to be creative and think about how to manage the situation in the best way possible and be sure that in January we can be stronger."