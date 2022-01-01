Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rudiger in talks with Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been negotiating with Leeds winger Raphinha.

Reports in Brazil claim the 25-year-old is set to make a €50 million move to the Bundesliga side, but Sky Sport in Germany says that although talks are ongoing, they are far from reaching an agreement.

Bayern have made signing Kingsley Coman to a new contract their top priority, but should the France international leave, Raphinha is the man they will turn to.