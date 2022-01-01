Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG make Mbappe massive offer to fight off Real Madrid interest

Antonio Conte refused to commit to seeing out his Tottenham contract just two and a half months after joining the club.

Conte's deal runs until the end of next season, but the Italian coach refused to comment on his future with the team.

"Honestly I like to live in the present and not to think a lot of the future," he said. "Now it is important to live in the present, to try in the present to improve the situation and get out the best of my players.

"To work to improve the situation because the present is now, the future is later. Later could be too much later for us. We have to be focused on the present and work to try to improve the situation now. Then I will see. Now we have to be focused on the present and we have to work a lot to try to keep Tottenham in the right position."