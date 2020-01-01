Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City want Haaland to replace Aguero

Raiola hints at summer move for Pogba
Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has moved to clarify his recent comments about his client, saying if the midfielder is to leave Manchester United it will be in the summer.
Raiola caused a stir earlier this month during, when he said: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United."
Now the agent has instead hinted at an end-of-season move, stating: “In January the great players hardly move, then in the summer let's see what happens."
Torreira loan to be terminated by Atletico
Lucas Torreira will return to Arsenal in the new year as Atletico Madrid look to cut his season-long loan short, per TuttoMercatoWeb.
The Uruguay star has played just five games in La Liga this term and has not started since October.
As such, he is expected to be deposited back at the Emirates Stadium, leaving his immediate future in limbo.
Crawley sign former loanee Wright
💫 WRIGHT BACK WHERE HE STARTED— Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) December 14, 2020
Today the club are delighted to announce the signature of Mark Wright👇https://t.co/JAX2Rly4bt@MarkWright_ 🤝#TownTeamTogether 🔴
Saints keen on Williams loan
Club had prior move knocked back
Southampton are hopeful of completing a loan move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams next month, says the Telegraph.
Saints tried to sign the England under-21 starlet ahead of the new campaign, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to block the move.
With Alex Telles impressing for the Red Devils now however, hopes are high that Ralph Hasenhuttl's team can land the defender on a short-term deal.
Agnelli questions Dybala comments
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says Paulo Dybala has a contract offer on the table and urged the forward to do his talking on the pitch.
Speaking to Tuttosport, Agnelli said: "I know he has already received a proposal that would put him among the top 20 best-paid players in Europe. We’re looking forward to his response.”
Cincinnati targeting Papu Gomez
Papu Gomez has emerged as a transfer target for MLS side FC Cincinnati.
It emerged over the weekend that he could be on his way out of Atalanta, and Chloe Beresford says Cincinnati are working on a deal.
Borini joins Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk
Fabio Borini has signed for Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk.
The forward has been without a club since leaving Hellas Verona in the summer, but will now be playing his trade in the top division in Turkey.
Dendoncker signs new Wolves deal
Leander Dendoncker has signed a new deal at Wolves, keeping him at the club until 2023, with an option to extend by an other season.
The full story as Leander Dendoncker extends his stay at Wolves until 2023. #Leander2023— Wolves (@Wolves) December 14, 2020
✍️🇧🇪
Troisi seals Adelaide release
Ex-Socceroo James Troisi has been granted a release by Adelaide United amid reports he is set to join Western Sydney Wanderers, per FTBL.
The former Melbourne Victory man - who was contracted to but never played for both Newcastle United and Juventus earlier in his career - is set to move from South Australia to New South Wales.
Troisi was a member of Australia's 2014 World Cup squad and just missed the cut for their trip to Russia four years later.
Pohang pick up Grant
Alex Grant has joined Pohang Steelers following his release from Perth Glory, says The West Australian.
The England-born defender departed the A-League outfit late last week despite having much of his contract left to run.
He will now link up with the K League 1 outfit.
Zidane admits limited chances for Isco at Madrid
Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he has afford transfer-linked Isco limited opportunities this term, as speculation mounts that the Spain star will leave.
The playmaker has been pushed to the fringes at Santiago Bernabeu and looks set to bring the curtain down on his career with Los Blancos in the new year.
He has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool.
Eriksen ready to snub Man Utd
Inter flop to shun Premier League suitors
Another player said to be keen on making a move to PSG is Christian Eriksen.
The Daily Star reports that the Danish playmaker, who is struggling at Inter, is ready to snub any interest from Manchester United – and any other Premier League suitor – and hold out for a switch to Ligue 1.
Messi to PSG is a possibility
Barca icon could head to France
TalkSPORT claims that Lionel Messi being reunited with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain is a distinct possibility.
The mercurial Argentine continues to run down his contract at Barcelona and it could be that he agrees to head for France as a free agent in the summer of 2021.
Bale planning on heading back to Bernabeu
Blancos outcast has unfinished business
Gareth Bale wants to head back to Real Madrid and see out the final year of his contract in 2021-22, claims AS.
The Wales international, who is currently taking in a second spell at Tottenham on a season-long loan, is keeping a close eye on the speculation suggesting that Zinedine Zidane could soon lose his job.
Isco wants out of Real Madrid
Isco is ready to push for a January move away from Real Madrid, according to Sport.
The Spain international playmaker continues to struggle for regular game time under Zinedine Zidane and is looking to take on a new challenge.
Wolves won’t be signing Hulk
Molineux men to miss out on Brazilian striker
Wolves will not be signing Hulk as cover for the injured Raul Jimenez, reports The Athletic.
The Brazilian forward has severed ties with CSL side Shanghai SIPG, but he will not meet the work permit rules required to work in Britain that are set to come into place on January 1.
‘Pogba leaving is the best thing for Man Utd’
Paul Pogba leaving in January would be “the best thing for Manchester United”, says Paul Ince, with the French midfielder continuing to be an unwelcome distraction.
Ince told Stadium Astro: “I don’t envisage him being at the club by the summer. He’s got to go - he wants to go. I think it’s best that both parties part ways.”
Wolves interested in Zinchenko
Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is the subject of interest from Wolves - according to the Daily Star.
The Wanderers tried to lure the 23-year-old to Molineux in 2019, but he chose to stay at Etihad Stadium to fight for his place.
Zinchenko has ultimately been unable to secure a regular spot in Pep Guardiola's line up, and Wolves are ready to move for the defender again when the market reopens.
Gomez sends message to Atalanta fans amid January exit reports
Alejandro Gomez has promised to reveal the "truth" about his alleged bust-up with coach Gian Piero Gasperini to Atalanta fans amid reports of a potential January exit.
Gomez has not played for Atalanta since being hauled off at half-time during a 1-1 draw with FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on December 1.
After seeing his side fall 1-0 down in the first half, Gasperini asked the 32-year-old to move from his number 10 role onto the right-hand side of midfield, but he refused.
Read the full story on Goal.
Liverpool interested in De Vrij
Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij is the subject of interest from Liverpool.
According to FCInterNews, The Reds have zoned in on the 28-year-old amid a defensive injury crisis which has seen Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk sidelined with long-term issues.
Liverpool could launch a bid for De Vrij in January, but Inter have no plans to sell a man who still has three years left to run on his current contract.
Ozil open to MLS switch
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is open to a move to MLS - according to ESPN.
The 31-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with his current contract at Emirates Stadium set to expire next summer.
Ozil, who has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's squad since Arsenal's return from lockdown, is willing to consider a switch to the United States amid rumoured interest from D.C. United and Inter Miami.
Van Marwijk returns as UAE head coach
UAE FA agrees with Bert Van Marwijk to become the headcoach of UAE National Team, the official procedures will be completed upon his arrival to UAE soon ..#UAE_NT pic.twitter.com/iY4psW8RmY— UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) December 14, 2020
Man-Utd linked Coman 'not for sale'
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that Manchester United-linked winger Kingsley Coman is "not for sale".
Coman has made a bright start to the 2020-21 campaign on the back of scoring the winning goal in last season's Champions League final.
The Frenchman returned from a long-term injury post-lockdown to make a huge contribution to Bayern's run to European glory, with his second-half header seeing off Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece event.
Read the full story on Goal.
‘Man City would be the best place for Messi’
Manchester City would be “the best place” for Lionel Messi if he decides to take on a Premier League adventure, says Pablo Zabaleta, with the Argentine superstar considered to have lost his love for football at Barcelona.
Ex-Blues defender Zabaleta has told Stadium Astro: "Man City would be the best place for him because he knows people there. We will see what happens at the end of the season."
Arsenal face battle for Diawara
Everton eyeing up Alli approach
Everton are prepared to offer Dele Alli a way out of Tottenham, claims The Mirror.
The England international has been struggling for game time this season under Jose Mourinho, with Spurs said to be open to doing a deal in January.
Saliba wants to stay in England
William Saliba will look to remain in England if he is forced out of Arsenal in January, claims The Athletic.
The highly-rated defender is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Gunners and is expected to see a loan move sanctioned in the New Year.
Leeds & West Ham chasing Sorinola
Leeds United and West Ham are chasing the signature of MK Dons defender Matthew Sorinola - according to TeamTalk.
Newcastle, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who has made a big impression in Milton Keynes at the start of the season.
A bidding war between the Premier League clubs for Sorinola could be on the cards in January, but it remains to be seen whether MK Dons will be open to a sale.
Simakan top of Milan's list of targets
Strasbourg centre-back Mohamed Simakan is top of Milan's list of January transfer targets - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri will look to bring in the 20-year-old in the new year amid a defensive injury crisis as they bid to stay on course for a first Serie A crown in ten years.
Milan are also keeping an eye on Schalke's Ozan Kabak, Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic and Hellas Verona's Matteo Lovato just in case they fail to land Simakan.
Roma outcast Pastore in high demand
Roma outcast Javier Pastore is in high demand heading into the winter transfer window - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 31-year-old is attracting interest from MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while Turkish duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have enquired over his availability.
Pastore is a wanted man despite having yet to see a single minute of action for Roma at the start of the season.
Inter & Juve set sights on Felix
Inter and Juventus have set their sights on Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old moved to Wanda Metropolitano for €120 million (£109m/$146m) from Benfica last year, but has grown frustrated with his role in Diego Simeone's squad in recent weeks.
Inter cannot afford such a large fee for Felix, but could offer Lautaro Martinez in exchange for the Portuguese, while Juve are willing to include Paulo Dybala in any potential deal.
Messi will be pushed out of Barcelona if he doesn't accept pay cut, says presidential candidate Rousard
Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona if he does not accept a pay cut, according to presential candidate Emili Rousaud.
Newcastle Jets set to sign Yuel
Newcastle Jets are set to announce the signing of Western United attacker Valentino Yuel, according to NBN News.
The 26-year-old impressed while on a recent trial with the Hunter club to earn a spot their final list for the upcoming season.
Yuel made nine appearances with Western United last season.
'Sell Xhaka and sign me on a free!'
Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has called on the club to sell Granit Xhaka and sign himself on a free transfer as the Gunners crashed to another poor result in the Premier League.
Lopar released by Wanderers after refusing pay cut
Western Sydney Wanderers star Daniel Lopar has been released from the club after refusing to accept a pay cut in line with the reductions to the A-League salary cap following the Covid-19 pandemic, SMH reports.
Shot-stopper Lopar was one of team's best players last season and only signed a two-year contract extension in January.
Dybala slams rumours over Juve future
Paulo Dybala hit out at speculation over his Juventus future after opening the scoring in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Genoa.
Man City want Haaland to replace Aguero
Manchester City are keen to sign Erling Haaland to replace Sergio Aguero with the Argentine yet to open contract talks with the club, the Daily Mail reports.
Dortmund are under no pressure to sell Haaland with the player's release clause not kicking in until 2022.
Gallagher heads to Austin FC
Atlanta have picked up $225,000 in General Allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for midfielder Jon Gallagher, the club's website confirmed.
Gallagher, 24, made his debut for Atlanta during the 2020 MLS season, scoring four goals in 16 appearances.
Sheffield won't sack Wilder even if they are relegated
Sheffield United have committed to coach Chris Wilder despite his team having the worst start to a Premier League season.
The Blades lost 3-0 to Southampton on Sunday and have only one point from their first 12 league matches.
As quoted by The Sun, owner Prince Abdullah committed to supporting Wilder, the manager who drove the club from League One to the Premier League.
“I could say that Chris has earned the right to stay because he won us two promotions in the last three years, but that is not how I look at it," Abdullah said
“If we get relegated, I’m set to lose big money so the decision to keep Chris is simply because I think he is the best manager to take us out of the current situation.
“I believe in him, if he wasn’t the manager of the team I would hire him now and if the worst comes to the worst and we are relegated, I believe he is the manager to take us back quickly.
“It has been a tough season so far but I’m optimistic we can turn things around.
“When you have to make a decision, you’d better make it right."
Revs acquire College Rights to Bell
New England Revolution have acquired the College Player Rights for defender Jon Bell from the San Jose Earthquakes, the club confirmed.
The Revs parted with a fourth-round selection in the 2022 MLS Superdraft to snare the rights for the 23-year-old.
Minnesota United pick up Montgomery
Minnesota United have signed FC Dallas defender Callum Montgomery in exchange for 2022 4th Round MLS SuperDraft pick and $50,000 in General Allocation Money, the club's website confirmed.
Montgomery was selected fourth by Dallas in the 2019 Superdraft, however the 23-year-old is yet to make his MLS debut.