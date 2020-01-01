Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd forced to pull out of Calvert-Lewin pursuit

Rudiger could depart Chelsea
Experienced centre-half Antonio Rudiger is considering a move away from Chelsea after being left out of the first team for their opening Premier League matches against Brighton and Liverpool, Sky Sports reports.
Rudiger, who has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, wants regular first team football to ensure he is picked for Germany's European Championship team.
Manchester United had to give up their pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Everton slapping an £80 million (€87m/$106m) price tag on the striker even before his first career hat-trick against West Brom on the weekend.
The Red Devils are looking fot another striker as a foil to Anthony Martial, but moved their attention away from Calvert-Lewin when the Toffees informed them of the transfer fee they wanted, The Sun reports.
Calvert-Lewin has started the season in top form with the winner on the opening matchday against Tottenham, before his treble against West Brom.
Nuno says Wolves need signings, refuses to comment on Semedo chase
Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo has emphasised the need for more signings after the loss to Man City, but would not be drawn into rumours the club is close to signing Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the 3-1 defeat, Nuno explained his wish to bolster the squad but would not comment on any individual signings.
"It's important that we balance and straighten the squad," Nuno said.
"We saw today we had a problem, we need solutions."
"Regarding the players we have not yet signed, I'm sorry but I cannot say too much until things are totally clear."
Juve looking to loan Chelsea's Emerson
Juventus are investigating a loan move for Chelsea defender Emerson with Mattia de Sciglio linked with a transfer away from the club.
Di Marzio reports Juve will enquire about signing Emerson on a short-term deal with 21-year-old Gianluca Frabotta forced to start as left wing-back in their opening Serie A match with De Sciglio's future in doubt.
Emerson joined Chelsea in January 2018 but has struggled to get consistent game time and his first team minutes could be further reduced by the arrival of Ben Chilwell.