Manchester City are already prepared to offer Erling Haaland an improved contract.
The Daily Star reports the Premier League champions are eager to reward his fine start to the season by giving him a pay rise.
Manchester City are already prepared to offer Erling Haaland an improved contract.
The Daily Star reports the Premier League champions are eager to reward his fine start to the season by giving him a pay rise.
AC Milan are ready to enter the battle to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV, says Calciomercato.
The Dutch winger has impressed in the Eredivisie and was wanted by Manchester United in the summer but the Rossoneri could snap him up in the near future.
Juventus are plotting a move for Barcelona full-back Jorid Alba.
Calciomercato says the Serie A side want him to replace Alex Sandro in Turin.
Sevilla have made contact with Jorge Sampaoli as they want him to replace Julen Lopetegui as coach, Marca reports.
The Spanish side are set to sack Lopetegui in the near future and are already lining up his successor.
Nice are the favourites to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar, The Sun claims.
Everton, Newcastle and Brentford are all interested in the winger, but Shakhtar are demanding around £50 million for him,