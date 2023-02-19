liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Kylian Mbappé wants Achraf Hakimi to join him at Real Madrid

    Mbappé wants Hakimi to join him at Madrid

    According to reports on Football Espana, French superstar Kylian Mbappé is keen on a move to Real Madrid this summer, and he wants his PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi to join him.

    The news follows speculation that Mbappé could leave PSG in the summer due to a termination clause in his contract. The forward is reportedly already planning for life in the Spanish capital, and the man who helped lead Morocco to a 2022 World Cup semi-final may be a part of those plans.

    With Madrid seeking a new right-back, and having been linked with Hakimi previously, it seems as though a joint swoop may be on the cards.

    Man Utd ready to listen to offers for Scott McTominay

    Scott McTominay Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

    Manchester United are reportedly confident that they can secure £25 million for midfielder Scott McTominay this summer. According to Football Insider, the club are ready to sell the 26-year-old in order to free up funds for manager Erik Ten Hag.

    McTominay has made 194 appearances for the Red Devils during his six years at the club, scoring 18 times and assisting a further 5 goals.

    The 26-year-old's current contract runs until 2025, with an option to extend it for a further year. Given that lengthy timeframe, it's hardly surprising that United are keen to hold out for a decent fee.

    De Zerbi urges Brighton owner to extend Lallana's contract

    Adam-Lallana(C)Getty Images

    Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Robert De Zerbi has urged the club's owner Tony Bloom to extend Adam Lallana's contract, according to The Athletic.

    Lallana recently had surgery for a hamstring injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. With his current contract up in the summer, the 34-year-old's future is uncertain.

    "I want Lallana with me for sure, 100 per cent," said De Zerbi. "I've already spoken with Tony and told him to extend his contract."

    Glazers offered hedge fund backing to remain at Man Utd

    American hedge fund Elliott Management have reportedly offered financial backing to the Glazer family that would allow them to remain as Manchester United owners, according to ESPN.

    There is huge animosity towards the Glazers amongst large sections of the United fanbase, so this will not be welcome news to many. And with bids already submitted from British businessperson Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thai, chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank, there is firm interest from elsewhere.

    The future of Manchester United's ownership is still up in the air, but this potential investment seems to suggest that the Glazers are still in the mix.



    Marcelo linked with Al Nassr after leaving Olympiacos

    Marcelo OlympiacosGetty

    According to Fabrizio Romano, Brazilian left-back Marcelo is exploring a variety of transfer options, with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing the 34-year-old.

    He's available on a free transfer having just had his contract with Greek side Olympiacos terminated after only five months. No talks are ongoing at this stage, but the Brazilian will be keen to secure a move sooner rather than later.