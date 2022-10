Brazilian centre-back Gabriel has signed a new contract with Arsenal valid until 2027. The 24-year-old has played 10 games in the Premier League this season, helping the Gunners to 27 points out of a possible 30.

On the new contract Gabriel said: "I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it's such a big club. It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here. Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It’s why I’m so happy to stay here. Arsenal is my home. In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it’s my home."