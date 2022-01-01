Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Stuttgart striker Kalajdzic

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Sasa-Kalajdzic-Man-Utd-GFX
Getty/GOAL

Galaxy after Puig

2022-08-01T20:30:11.000Z

The LA Galaxy are pushing to sign Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig, reports AS.

Puig has been told he won't be in Xavi's plans this season, and the Galaxy have made an offer to bring him to MLS on loan for the rest of the season.

The Galaxy and Barca have been in contact since discussing a deal for Sergi Roberto earlier this year.

Explained: Why PSG's Wijnaldum to Roma transfer is being held up

2022-08-01T19:45:50.000Z

Georginio Wijnaldum's proposed loan move to Roma is being held up by the Serie A side's reluctance to agree an obligation to buy clause, GOAL understands.

The former Liverpool star looks set to leave PSG, with Roma seen as the favourite, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can agree to a deal.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Newcastle lodge second Maddison bid

2022-08-01T17:52:36.329Z

Newcastle have submitted an improved, second offer for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to Sky Sports.

The Magpies have already had a £30m bid turned down, with Leicester eager to keep hold of their creative talisman this summer.

RB Leipzig leading Werner race

2022-08-01T17:33:53.446Z

Sanchez headed for Inter exit

2022-08-01T16:56:09.660Z

Liverpool anticipate Phillips transfer bids but club holding out for more than £10m

2022-08-01T16:23:48.413Z

Liverpool are expecting bids for Nat Phillips this week, with Fulham and Bournemouth among those keen on signing the centre-back.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave Anfield this summer in search of regular first-team football.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Charles de Ketelaere in Milan to complete medical before unveiling

2022-08-01T14:58:42.000Z

Charles de Ketelaere has reached Milan to complete his medicals before signing as a new AC Milan player.

The Serie A giants are set to pay €36 million including add-ons. He will sign a five-year contract.

Oscar set to join Flamengo

2022-08-01T14:29:41.000Z

Juventus plot Paqueta move

2022-08-01T14:01:56.613Z

Juventus are eyeing to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.

The Old Lady is prepared to offer  €20 million plus Adrien Rabiot to get him onboard.

Chelsea boss Tuchel dials up Gvardiol

2022-08-01T13:20:41.920Z

Thomas Tuchel wants to land Josko Gvardiol in Chelsea and the German manager has even called him up to speed up the transfer, according to Sport1.

After missing out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona, the Blues want to land a defender as quickly as possible.

Man Utd target Stuttgart striker Kalajdzic (The Daily Mail)

2022-08-01T12:41:39.927Z

Manchester United have identified Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as a transfer target - as The Daily Mail reports.

The Austria international, who stands at an imposing height of 6ft 7ins, is currently available for around £17 million.

United are now considering a swoop for Kalajdzic, who recorded 21 goal contributions in 33 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart in 2020-21.

Getafe complete signing of Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid

2022-08-01T12:33:47.510Z

Chelsea block Fulham move for Malang Sarr

2022-08-01T12:09:52.694Z

Chelsea have blocked Fulham's move for Malang Sarr, according to Evening Standard.

The Blues will only give a green light to the move after they have themselves signed a defender.

Special clause delaying Tanganga move to AC Milan

2022-08-01T11:52:33.657Z

Japhet Tanganga's move to AC Milan is being delayed as Tottenham wants to insert an obligation-to-buy clause, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, the Italian giants do not want any such clause and are eager only for a loan move.

Gabriel Slonina in London to complete Chelsea move

2022-08-01T11:12:15.654Z

Newcastle's bid of €40 million for Jack Harrison gets rejected

2022-08-01T10:38:35.561Z

Chelsea join race to sign Cucurella

2022-08-01T10:01:54.917Z

Chelsea are interested to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, as reported by Daily Mail.

Brighton have set a whopping £50 million price tag on the defender which has seen talks with City stall. However, Chelsea have now chipped in and have asked about the Spaniard. 

Forest join race to sign VfL Wolfsburg talent Marmoush

2022-08-01T09:25:43.895Z

Nottingham Forest are interested to sign VfL Wolfsburg's Omar Marmoush according to German outlet Kicker.

The winger also features in the wishlist of Arsenal, Brentford, and Tottenham.

Telles on the verge of leaving United

2022-08-01T09:09:10.406Z

City interested in swap deal for Juventus midfielder

2022-08-01T08:06:12.729Z

Manchester City are interested in a swap deal with Juventus involving Ilkay Gundogan and Brazilian midfielder Arthur, according to Calciomercato.

Gundogan has just one year left in his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as well.

Arsenal agree terms with Reims for Folarin Balogun

2022-08-01T07:25:36.000Z

West Ham eye double swoop

2022-08-01T06:59:34.591Z

West Ham are 'pretty optimistic' to sign Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Filip Kostic, according to transfer insider.

David Moyes wants to strengthen his side ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and the manager has given a green signal to these signings.

Fulham set to sign Leno from Arsenal

2022-08-01T06:15:36.905Z

Leicester City looking forward without Kasper Schmeichel

2022-08-01T06:11:20.003Z

Leicester City are keen to offload veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"Kasper has earned the right to have a think about the next chapter of his career and where that's going to be. When there's something concrete, we'll sit and discuss it, and take it from there.

“Absolutely (it is a possibility Schmeichel may not start the season in goal). There's nobody here guaranteed to play. You have to defend your place by your performances every day in training and in games," manager Brendan Rodgers stated.

Puig given deadline to decide MLS move

2022-07-31T22:55:07.000Z

Riqui Puig has three days to decide whether he wants to leave Barcelona for MLS, reports Sport.

The midfielder has been closely linked to the LA Galaxy, but must seal a move before registration closes in the league on August 4.

Chelsea work on Fofana deal (Sky Sports)

2022-07-31T22:45:36.000Z

Chelsea are working on an approach for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, reports Sky Sports.

The player is valued at £85m by the Foxes, who are in no rush to sell after signing him to a contract extension that runs until 2027.

Braithwaite enters talks to rescind Barca contract

2022-07-31T22:35:35.000Z

Man Utd consider Bundesliga swoop

2022-07-31T22:25:27.000Z

Manchester United have their sights on two young Bundesliga prospects, reports the Daily Mail.

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and RB Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko are both being watched by the Reds, who are keen to leave their options open up front amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Tomas eyes Madrid return

2022-07-31T22:15:12.000Z

Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas is determined to seal a return to Real Madrid this summer, according to AS.

The 27-year-old left the Merengue for Benfica in 2019 and is now looking to go back to his boyhood club after enjoying two strong seasons leading the line at Espanyol.