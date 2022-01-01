Galaxy after Puig
The LA Galaxy are pushing to sign Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig, reports AS.
Puig has been told he won't be in Xavi's plans this season, and the Galaxy have made an offer to bring him to MLS on loan for the rest of the season.
The Galaxy and Barca have been in contact since discussing a deal for Sergi Roberto earlier this year.
Explained: Why PSG's Wijnaldum to Roma transfer is being held up
Georginio Wijnaldum's proposed loan move to Roma is being held up by the Serie A side's reluctance to agree an obligation to buy clause, GOAL understands.
The former Liverpool star looks set to leave PSG, with Roma seen as the favourite, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can agree to a deal.
Newcastle lodge second Maddison bid
Newcastle have submitted an improved, second offer for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to Sky Sports.
The Magpies have already had a £30m bid turned down, with Leicester eager to keep hold of their creative talisman this summer.
RB Leipzig leading Werner race
Leipzig are now pushing more than Juventus for Timo Werner, after the meeting with Chelsea on Sunday - still waiting to see if there’s room for a swap deal. 🚨⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzig— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022
He’s the main target for RB Leipzig, leading the race over Juventus. No direct talks yet with Newcastle. https://t.co/YER55Jpx5c
Sanchez headed for Inter exit
Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Alexis Sanchez to terminate the current contract and part ways with immediate effect, just final detail before it’s signed. 🚨🇨🇱 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022
Sanchez, available as free agent with Olympique Marseille among clubs interested. pic.twitter.com/QUqkm6c3Vn
Liverpool anticipate Phillips transfer bids but club holding out for more than £10m
Liverpool are expecting bids for Nat Phillips this week, with Fulham and Bournemouth among those keen on signing the centre-back.
The 25-year-old is expected to leave Anfield this summer in search of regular first-team football.
Blackburn sign Liverpool's Morton on loan
✍️ Summer signing #️⃣2️⃣#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yYxiDYl2E4— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 1, 2022
Charles de Ketelaere in Milan to complete medical before unveiling
Charles de Ketelaere has reached Milan to complete his medicals before signing as a new AC Milan player.
The Serie A giants are set to pay €36 million including add-ons. He will sign a five-year contract.
Oscar set to join Flamengo
This pic ‘leaked’ is true: here’s Oscar wearing Flamengo shirt, now waiting for final details to be resolved with Shanghai SIPG. Green light expected soon for the deal to be completed. 🚨🔴⚫️ #Flamengo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022
…and despite the denials, Oscar is really close to join Flamengo. pic.twitter.com/B3ZG2XLzMc
Juventus plot Paqueta move
Juventus are eyeing to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.
The Old Lady is prepared to offer €20 million plus Adrien Rabiot to get him onboard.
Chelsea boss Tuchel dials up Gvardiol
Thomas Tuchel wants to land Josko Gvardiol in Chelsea and the German manager has even called him up to speed up the transfer, according to Sport1.
After missing out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona, the Blues want to land a defender as quickly as possible.
Man Utd target Stuttgart striker Kalajdzic (The Daily Mail)
Manchester United have identified Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as a transfer target - as The Daily Mail reports.
The Austria international, who stands at an imposing height of 6ft 7ins, is currently available for around £17 million.
United are now considering a swoop for Kalajdzic, who recorded 21 goal contributions in 33 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart in 2020-21.
Getafe complete signing of Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid
📢 OFICIAL | Borja Mayoral nuevo fichaje del Getafe.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 1, 2022
¡Bienvenido de nuevo a la familia azulona @Mayoral_Borja! 🥳#VamosGeta #MayoralAzulón
Chelsea block Fulham move for Malang Sarr
Chelsea have blocked Fulham's move for Malang Sarr, according to Evening Standard.
The Blues will only give a green light to the move after they have themselves signed a defender.
Special clause delaying Tanganga move to AC Milan
Japhet Tanganga's move to AC Milan is being delayed as Tottenham wants to insert an obligation-to-buy clause, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
However, the Italian giants do not want any such clause and are eager only for a loan move.
Gabriel Slonina in London to complete Chelsea move
Gabriel Slonina is currently in London, now undergoing medical tests... then will sign long-term deal as new Chelsea player. 🔵🩺 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022
Club statement soon as documents are completed between clubs: $15m deal, add ons included. Slonina will stay @ Chicago on loan until January. pic.twitter.com/idgM1ShRXY
Newcastle's bid of €40 million for Jack Harrison gets rejected
🚨Info: Newcastle a offert 40 M€ à Leeds pour Jack Harrison 🏴. Offre refusée par Leeds qui en réclame ~47.— Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 1, 2022
■ Les Magpies ont également contacté officiellement Leicester pour connaître le prix de James Maddison 🏴.https://t.co/8e902NJ9p2
Chelsea join race to sign Cucurella
Chelsea are interested to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, as reported by Daily Mail.
Brighton have set a whopping £50 million price tag on the defender which has seen talks with City stall. However, Chelsea have now chipped in and have asked about the Spaniard.
Forest join race to sign VfL Wolfsburg talent Marmoush
Nottingham Forest are interested to sign VfL Wolfsburg's Omar Marmoush according to German outlet Kicker.
The winger also features in the wishlist of Arsenal, Brentford, and Tottenham.
Telles on the verge of leaving United
Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022
Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/Yo5yULon8t
Bournemouth announce Marcus Tavernier signing
He's here 😍— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 1, 2022
Welcome to #afcb, @_MarcusTavv 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IMn036V34H
City interested in swap deal for Juventus midfielder
Manchester City are interested in a swap deal with Juventus involving Ilkay Gundogan and Brazilian midfielder Arthur, according to Calciomercato.
Gundogan has just one year left in his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as well.
Arsenal agree terms with Reims for Folarin Balogun
Full agreement completed between Arsenal and Reims for Folarin Balogun, as reported yesterday. Documents to be signed in the next 24/48h - player will be soon on his way to France in order to undergo medical tests. 🔴🤝 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022
It's a loan move valid until June 2023. pic.twitter.com/tMjfYur28n
West Ham eye double swoop
West Ham are 'pretty optimistic' to sign Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Filip Kostic, according to transfer insider.
David Moyes wants to strengthen his side ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and the manager has given a green signal to these signings.
Fulham set to sign Leno from Arsenal
🚨 Fulham have reached agreement with Arsenal to sign Bernd Leno. Fee in region of £8m. Final details being sorted between clubs. Personal terms in place. 30yo goalkeeper expected to undergo medical next week before completing move @TheAthleticUK #FFC #AFC https://t.co/q6PEG7BriG— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 31, 2022
Leicester City looking forward without Kasper Schmeichel
Leicester City are keen to offload veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
"Kasper has earned the right to have a think about the next chapter of his career and where that's going to be. When there's something concrete, we'll sit and discuss it, and take it from there.
“Absolutely (it is a possibility Schmeichel may not start the season in goal). There's nobody here guaranteed to play. You have to defend your place by your performances every day in training and in games," manager Brendan Rodgers stated.
Puig given deadline to decide MLS move
Riqui Puig has three days to decide whether he wants to leave Barcelona for MLS, reports Sport.
The midfielder has been closely linked to the LA Galaxy, but must seal a move before registration closes in the league on August 4.
Chelsea work on Fofana deal (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are working on an approach for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, reports Sky Sports.
The player is valued at £85m by the Foxes, who are in no rush to sell after signing him to a contract extension that runs until 2027.
Braithwaite enters talks to rescind Barca contract
Martin #Braithwaite is not in #Xavi’s plans: talks ongoing with #Barça for the termination of the contract. #transfers #FCB— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 31, 2022
Man Utd consider Bundesliga swoop
Manchester United have their sights on two young Bundesliga prospects, reports the Daily Mail.
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and RB Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko are both being watched by the Reds, who are keen to leave their options open up front amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.
De Tomas eyes Madrid return
Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas is determined to seal a return to Real Madrid this summer, according to AS.
The 27-year-old left the Merengue for Benfica in 2019 and is now looking to go back to his boyhood club after enjoying two strong seasons leading the line at Espanyol.