Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal look to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal

West Ham eyeing Delph move

2019-05-28T22:00:06Z

West Ham are eyeing a move for Manchester City defender/midfielder Fabian Delph this summer, reports Football Insider.

Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini signed Delph when he was in charge at City, and is looking to do the same now that he is at the helm of West Ham.

Delph, 29, made 20 appearances for City this season and could make a move in search of more regular game time.

Getty Images

Stiepermann signs new three-year Norwich contract

2019-05-28T21:34:07Z

Norwich midfielder Marco Stiepermann has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old was a vital performer as Norwich earned promotion to the Premier League, making 46 appearances in all competitions and scoring 10 goals in 2018-19.

“I’m happy that I’ve been able to help the team a lot this season," Stiepermann told the club's official website. "There was no doubt in my mind to sign this new contract and I’m looking forward to three more years here."

Villa to make £10m move for Lolley

2019-05-28T21:12:13Z

Aston Villa are set to make a bid for Nottingham Forest forward Joe Lolley, according to the Daily Mail. 

After earning promotion to the Premier League the Villains are ready to test Forest's resolve over Lolley, who could cost £10 million ($13m).

The 26-year-old just completed the best season of his career, scoring 12 goals in all competitions for Forest. 

Klopp rubbishes Juventus rumours

2019-05-28T20:52:58Z

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that reports linking him with Juventus are "bullsh*t".

Juventus are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri, and Klopp's name has been mentioned as a possible candidate. 

But the Reds boss has emphatically denied those claims, saying he has no interest in leaving Merseyside. 

Read the full story here

Bournemouth target move for Mignolet

2019-05-28T20:28:02Z

Bournemouth are eyeing a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, according to The Sun.

Mignolet, 31, has lost his place to Alisson Becker and could be set to move on from Anfield in search of regular football. 

The Cherries could be set to hand the Belgium that chance, with Liverpool seeking £15 million ($19m) in any transfer

Mainz land £8m Fernandes from West Ham

2019-05-28T20:06:47Z

Mainz have signed West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes in an £8 million ($10m) deal, reports The Sun.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers in 2016 and spent the past season on loan with Fiorentina, where he made 33 appearances.

West Ham will use the money from the sale of Fernandes to partially fund a bid for Andre Gomes.

Arsenal keen on Gotze move

2019-05-28T19:43:23Z

The Dortmund star is hesitating on signing a new contract

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Mario Gotze's situation at Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild

The 26-year-old will see his contract expire at the end of next season, and is hesitating on agreeing terms on an extension. 

Dortmund have so far been unwilling to meet Gotze's salary demands, but the Gunners are happy to give the midfielder the financial terms he is seeking. 

Napoli rule out move for 'too old' Trippier

2019-05-28T19:17:58Z

Napoli have decided against a move for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, reports The Sun. 

Trippier has been linked with a move to the Serie A side, but they have now decided to pursue younger options than the 28-year-old. 

Though Trippier has been dropped from the England squad, Spurs will still look for £40 million ($51m) in any transfer this summer. 

Dyche not under pressure to sell

2019-05-28T17:57:56Z

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is under no pressure to sell any of his players this summer, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph. 

The Clarets made a profit of £36 million last year, and currently sit in a strong financial situation. 

"The club’s in a super strong position financially," said Dyche.

Rangers to make third Edmundson bid

2019-05-28T17:10:55Z

Rangers will make a third bid for Oldham defender George Edmundson, with the Ibrox side set to offer £500,000 for the 21-year-old, according to the Sun. 

Edmundson has handed in a transfer request at the Latics in a bid force through a move to Steven Gerrard's team.

Milan confirm Gattuso departure as manager

2019-05-28T16:46:44Z

AC Milan have confirmed that Gennaro Gattuso has left his position as manager by mutual consent.

Gattuso, who had been in charge since November 2017, failed to lead Milan to the Champions League after the club finished fifth in the 2018-19 season.

Milan also confirmed that sporting director Leonardo has left his position after just one year. 

Read the full story on Goal

Benitez makes contact over Wesley move

2019-05-28T16:24:44Z

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has made contact with Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes over a possible move, reports The Chronicle. 

Moraes scored 13 goals this season in the Belgian league and is thought to be available for £16 million ($20m).

Benitez's involvement in the possible transfer is a boost for Newcastle, who are still trying to tie the Spaniard down to a new contract for next season.

Hannover reappoint Slomka as head coach

2019-05-28T16:01:21Z

Hannover have hired Mirko Slomka as their new head coach following their relegation from the Bundesliga.

Slomka, who led the club between January 2010 and December 2013, will aim to bring Hannover back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Jan Schlaudraff has also been promoted to serve as the club's sporting director.

Koeman doesn't commit to Netherlands amid Barca rumours

2019-05-28T15:41:09Z

Ronald Koeman has refused to commit to staying on as Netherlands head coach amid speculation linking him to Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde's future at the Camp Nou is unclear after a disappointing end to the season that saw the club fall short in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Koeman, who played for Barcelona between 1989 and 1995, has been in charge of the Dutch since February 2018. 

Read the full story here

Solskjaer sets Man Utd sales deadline

2019-05-28T15:00:00Z

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Old Trafford to be clear of deadwood by the end of next summer, claims the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils boss has told his board that he wants all of those that he has deemed surplus to requirements to have been moved on by the time the 2020-21 campaign gets underway.

Abraham addresses uncertainty over future

2019-05-28T14:45:00Z

Tammy Abraham remains uncertain where his future lies, with the Englandstriker not ruling out staying Chelsea or a return to Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old has helped to fire the Villans back to the big time, recording 26 goals during a productive loan spell in the 2018-19 campaign.

Here is what he has had to say on where he could spend next season.

Do Spurs need to spend this summer?

2019-05-28T14:15:00Z

Malcom set to leave Barcelona

2019-05-28T14:00:00Z

Barcelona are preparing to part with Malcom, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The Blaugrana won the race for the Brazilian forward in the summer of 2018, but the 22-year-old has struggled to make his mark at Camp Nou.

Getty

Roma legend De Rossi keen on Boca switch

2019-05-28T13:30:00Z

Daniele De Rossi has expressed an interest in linking up with Boca Juniors following his departure from Roma, claims the Argentine club’s sporting director Nicolas Burdisso.

He has told FOX Sports: "He is a friend and I talk to him every day. He has always shown his willingness to come here."

Read the full story on Goal!

Xavi become manager of Qatar-based Al Sadd

2019-05-28T12:47:48Z

Juventus reiterate Dybala stance

2019-05-28T12:19:22Z

Juventus have reiterated their desire to keep Paulo Dybala in Turin.

The forward has been linked with a move to Mancheserer United and a number of other top European clubs, but The Old Lady's sporting director wants him to stay.

Read the full story here on Goal.

Porto confirm Atletico agreed €20 million fee for Felipe

2019-05-28T11:37:37Z

Porto have confirmed they agreed a €20 million (£17.6m/$22.4m) for Felipe with Atletico Madrid.

The defender already confirmed he will be leaving the Portuguese giants with a farewell message on social media. 

He has been widely tipped as the replacement for Diego Godin for a number of months. 

Read the full story here on Goal.

Leeds confirm Bielsa will stay

2019-05-28T11:04:25Z

Pochettino to Serie A?

2019-05-28T10:00:00Z

Barcelona open to offers for Dembele

2019-05-28T09:00:00Z

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for France international winger Ousmane Dembele, claims Sport.

The World Cup winner moved to Camp Nou in the wake of Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 but has struggled to convince during his time in Catalunya.

Getty Images

'Boring Chelsea will be lost without Hazard'

2019-05-28T08:30:00Z

Eden Hazard “deserves” a move to Real Madrid, says Emmanuel Petit, but his departure is going to leave “boring” Chelsea struggling to “cope without him”.

The Belgium international forward is expected to complete a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer that has been mooted for some time.

Here is what a former Blues star has had to say on the situation.

Gattuso confirms AC Milan exit

2019-05-28T08:00:44Z

Genaro Gattuso has stepped down as AC Milan head coach.

The former midfielder said it was a painful decision to make but he has agreed to cancel his contract.

Gattuso's deal was not due to expire until 2021. 

Read the full quotes here on Goal.

Getty Images

Man Utd have always lost out on big players - Neville on De Ligt

2019-05-28T07:45:53Z

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists it is nothing new to see the Red Devils missing out on the world's biggest players. 

The Manchester club has held talks with Matthijs de Ligt but the Ajax defender looks set to join Barcelona instead. 

Read Neville's full quotes here on Goal.

Tyrone Mings open to Villa return

2019-05-28T06:55:07Z

Aston Villa loanee Tyrone Mings has hinted he is open to a return to the West Midlands next season.

Mings joined on a temporary stint from Bournemouth and has been instramental in Villa securing Championship promotion via the play-offs, but he is now set to return to his parent club. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mings said: "If I can be a part of that [Villa in the Premier League]? Who knows."

Tension & optimism between Real Madrid & Ramos

2019-05-28T06:24:07Z

Sergio Ramos had a recent meeting with Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez over leaving Real MadridGoal can confirm. 

The centre-back reportedly addressed concerns over a fallout between himself and Perez that occurred after the Champions League defeat to Ajax and the fact that his contract expires in 2021.

Read the full story here on Goal. 

Arsenal weigh up bid for Milan stopper Donnarumma

2019-05-28T04:00:00Z

Arsenal are understood to have made enquiries about the availability of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The 20-year-old has already been talked up as a future European great between the posts, and with Petr Cech set to retire after Wednesday's Europa League final, Gunners boss Unai Emery is keen to take Donnarumma to the Emirates Stadium - even if it means parting with a large chunk of his transfer kitty.

Getty Images

Roberto Martinez emerges as shock Valverde replacement at Barca

2019-05-28T02:40:00Z

Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has emerged as the favourite to replace Ernesto Valverde, should Barcelona decide to part company with the Spaniard this summer.

A report from RAC1 suggests Valverde is under increasing pressure after Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, despite winning back-to-back La Liga titles.

Former Everton boss Martinez is seen as an ideal replacement after leading Belgium to a third-placed finish in last summer's World Cup.

Real set to cash in on Isco, Bale and James Rodriguez

2019-05-28T02:00:00Z

After an underwhelming season both domestically and in Europe, Real Madrid are set to give their squad a major facelift this summer.

And according to Marca, Isco, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez head the list of departures in order to bankroll a host of new arrivals, including Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.   

Getty

Perez: We don't want Neymar or Mbappe

2019-05-28T00:25:56Z

Florentino Perez insists Real Madrid aren't after Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Real Madrid president says he has not talked with Zinedine Zidane about either player, and he doesn't plan on doing so this summer.

Read what Perez had to say on Goal!

Hazard hints at potential exit ahead of Europa League final

2019-05-27T22:46:07Z

Eden Hazard says he has grown from a baby to a "big man" in his seven years at Chelsea, as he approaches what could be his last game for the Blues.

The 28-year-old attacker has suggested he will leave Chelsea this summer, with Real Madrid expected to sign him.

Read the full story on Goal!

Emery urges Arsenal to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move

2019-05-27T22:42:17Z

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier from underneath the noses of Manchester United this summer.

According to a report in Metro, Emery is keen to bring the defender to the Emirates Stadium as a replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is expected to leave the club over the next few weeks.

Abraham refuses to rule out Villa move

2019-05-27T22:34:19Z

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has refused to rule out playing for Aston Vila in the Premier League next season, according to BirminghamLive.

The forward has been a hit at Villa Park this season, but his loan from Chelsea comes to an end this week, with many expecting him to return to Stamford Bridge and compete for a first-team place.

"You can never say never," Abraham said.

Gattuso set to leave Milan

2019-05-27T22:30:41Z

Gennaro Gattuso is set to leave his post as manager of AC Milan after a meeting with the club's chief executive, according to Sky in Italy.

After discussing his options with Ivan Gazidis on Monday, Gattuso will move on from the San Siro despite being under contract until 2021.

Getty Images

Griezmann and De Ligt in, Coutinho out at Barcelona

2019-05-27T22:23:01Z

After their spectacular collapse in the Champions League and defeat in the Copa del Rey, few can blame Barcelona for already thinking ahead to 2019-20 campaign.

In defence, either Matthijs de Ligt arrives from Ajax or Barca will stay out of the market for new centre-backs, while up front, President Jose Bartomeu is the only man pushing for Antoine Griezmann's arrival from Atletico Madrid.

Read the full story on Goal!