Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal look to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move

West Ham eyeing Delph move
West Ham are eyeing a move for Manchester City defender/midfielder Fabian Delph this summer, reports Football Insider.
Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini signed Delph when he was in charge at City, and is looking to do the same now that he is at the helm of West Ham.
Delph, 29, made 20 appearances for City this season and could make a move in search of more regular game time.
Stiepermann signs new three-year Norwich contract
Norwich midfielder Marco Stiepermann has signed a new three-year contract with the club.
The 28-year-old was a vital performer as Norwich earned promotion to the Premier League, making 46 appearances in all competitions and scoring 10 goals in 2018-19.
“I’m happy that I’ve been able to help the team a lot this season," Stiepermann told the club's official website. "There was no doubt in my mind to sign this new contract and I’m looking forward to three more years here."
Villa to make £10m move for Lolley
Aston Villa are set to make a bid for Nottingham Forest forward Joe Lolley, according to the Daily Mail.
After earning promotion to the Premier League the Villains are ready to test Forest's resolve over Lolley, who could cost £10 million ($13m).
The 26-year-old just completed the best season of his career, scoring 12 goals in all competitions for Forest.
Klopp rubbishes Juventus rumours
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that reports linking him with Juventus are "bullsh*t".
Juventus are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri, and Klopp's name has been mentioned as a possible candidate.
But the Reds boss has emphatically denied those claims, saying he has no interest in leaving Merseyside.
Bournemouth target move for Mignolet
Bournemouth are eyeing a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, according to The Sun.
Mignolet, 31, has lost his place to Alisson Becker and could be set to move on from Anfield in search of regular football.
The Cherries could be set to hand the Belgium that chance, with Liverpool seeking £15 million ($19m) in any transfer
Mainz land £8m Fernandes from West Ham
Mainz have signed West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes in an £8 million ($10m) deal, reports The Sun.
The 23-year-old joined the Hammers in 2016 and spent the past season on loan with Fiorentina, where he made 33 appearances.
West Ham will use the money from the sale of Fernandes to partially fund a bid for Andre Gomes.
Arsenal keen on Gotze move
The Dortmund star is hesitating on signing a new contract
Arsenal are keeping an eye on Mario Gotze's situation at Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild.
The 26-year-old will see his contract expire at the end of next season, and is hesitating on agreeing terms on an extension.
Dortmund have so far been unwilling to meet Gotze's salary demands, but the Gunners are happy to give the midfielder the financial terms he is seeking.
Napoli rule out move for 'too old' Trippier
Napoli have decided against a move for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, reports The Sun.
Trippier has been linked with a move to the Serie A side, but they have now decided to pursue younger options than the 28-year-old.
Though Trippier has been dropped from the England squad, Spurs will still look for £40 million ($51m) in any transfer this summer.
Aouar keen to play for Guardiola
Lyon's midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also been watched by Liverpool, is keen to join up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, as reported by the Mirror.
The 20-year-old starred as Lyon beat City 2-1 at the Etihad in the Champions League earlier in the season.
Dyche not under pressure to sell
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is under no pressure to sell any of his players this summer, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.
The Clarets made a profit of £36 million last year, and currently sit in a strong financial situation.
"The club’s in a super strong position financially," said Dyche.
Rangers to make third Edmundson bid
Rangers will make a third bid for Oldham defender George Edmundson, with the Ibrox side set to offer £500,000 for the 21-year-old, according to the Sun.
Edmundson has handed in a transfer request at the Latics in a bid force through a move to Steven Gerrard's team.
Augsburg sign Niederlechner from Freiburg
Augsburg have confirmed the signing of striker Florian Niederlechner from Freiburg.
The 28-year-old scored four goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances with Freiburg in 2018-19.
Milan confirm Gattuso departure as manager
AC Milan have confirmed that Gennaro Gattuso has left his position as manager by mutual consent.
Gattuso, who had been in charge since November 2017, failed to lead Milan to the Champions League after the club finished fifth in the 2018-19 season.
Milan also confirmed that sporting director Leonardo has left his position after just one year.
Benitez makes contact over Wesley move
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has made contact with Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes over a possible move, reports The Chronicle.
Moraes scored 13 goals this season in the Belgian league and is thought to be available for £16 million ($20m).
Benitez's involvement in the possible transfer is a boost for Newcastle, who are still trying to tie the Spaniard down to a new contract for next season.
Hannover reappoint Slomka as head coach
Hannover have hired Mirko Slomka as their new head coach following their relegation from the Bundesliga.
Slomka, who led the club between January 2010 and December 2013, will aim to bring Hannover back to the top flight at the first time of asking.
Jan Schlaudraff has also been promoted to serve as the club's sporting director.
Koeman doesn't commit to Netherlands amid Barca rumours
Ronald Koeman has refused to commit to staying on as Netherlands head coach amid speculation linking him to Barcelona.
Ernesto Valverde's future at the Camp Nou is unclear after a disappointing end to the season that saw the club fall short in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.
Koeman, who played for Barcelona between 1989 and 1995, has been in charge of the Dutch since February 2018.
Chelsea defender Tomori open to another move away
Fikayo Tomori is open to another move away from Chelsea this summer.
Tomori starred on loan for Derby County this season, with the 21-year-old winning the club's player of the season award.
Solskjaer sets Man Utd sales deadline
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Old Trafford to be clear of deadwood by the end of next summer, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils boss has told his board that he wants all of those that he has deemed surplus to requirements to have been moved on by the time the 2020-21 campaign gets underway.
Abraham addresses uncertainty over future
Tammy Abraham remains uncertain where his future lies, with the Englandstriker not ruling out staying Chelsea or a return to Aston Villa.
The 21-year-old has helped to fire the Villans back to the big time, recording 26 goals during a productive loan spell in the 2018-19 campaign.
Do Spurs need to spend this summer?
Villas-Boas returns to coaching at Marseille
Malcom set to leave Barcelona
Roma legend De Rossi keen on Boca switch
Daniele De Rossi has expressed an interest in linking up with Boca Juniors following his departure from Roma, claims the Argentine club’s sporting director Nicolas Burdisso.
He has told FOX Sports: "He is a friend and I talk to him every day. He has always shown his willingness to come here."
Xavi become manager of Qatar-based Al Sadd
Juventus reiterate Dybala stance
Juventus have reiterated their desire to keep Paulo Dybala in Turin.
The forward has been linked with a move to Mancheserer United and a number of other top European clubs, but The Old Lady's sporting director wants him to stay.
Porto confirm Atletico agreed €20 million fee for Felipe
Porto have confirmed they agreed a €20 million (£17.6m/$22.4m) for Felipe with Atletico Madrid.
The defender already confirmed he will be leaving the Portuguese giants with a farewell message on social media.
He has been widely tipped as the replacement for Diego Godin for a number of months.
Leeds confirm Bielsa will stay
Brentford sign Fiorentina midfielder
Pochettino to Serie A?
Man Utd offered James hope
Manchester United have been offered hope in their pursuit of Daniel James, but Swansea have warned that they will not “give players away”.
The Red Devils are said to have made the Wales international a top target for the summer transfer window.
Barcelona open to offers for Dembele
Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for France international winger Ousmane Dembele, claims Sport.
The World Cup winner moved to Camp Nou in the wake of Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 but has struggled to convince during his time in Catalunya.
'Boring Chelsea will be lost without Hazard'
Eden Hazard “deserves” a move to Real Madrid, says Emmanuel Petit, but his departure is going to leave “boring” Chelsea struggling to “cope without him”.
The Belgium international forward is expected to complete a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer that has been mooted for some time.
Gattuso confirms AC Milan exit
Genaro Gattuso has stepped down as AC Milan head coach.
The former midfielder said it was a painful decision to make but he has agreed to cancel his contract.
Gattuso's deal was not due to expire until 2021.
Man Utd have always lost out on big players - Neville on De Ligt
Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists it is nothing new to see the Red Devils missing out on the world's biggest players.
The Manchester club has held talks with Matthijs de Ligt but the Ajax defender looks set to join Barcelona instead.
Man City eye Real Betis midfielder
Manchester City will monitor the situation of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer, says the Manchester Evening News.
The Citizens will assess the 23-year-old's performances for Argentina in the Copa America before making a transfer approach.
Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in Lo Celso.
Tyrone Mings open to Villa return
Aston Villa loanee Tyrone Mings has hinted he is open to a return to the West Midlands next season.
Mings joined on a temporary stint from Bournemouth and has been instramental in Villa securing Championship promotion via the play-offs, but he is now set to return to his parent club.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Mings said: "If I can be a part of that [Villa in the Premier League]? Who knows."
Tension & optimism between Real Madrid & Ramos
Sergio Ramos had a recent meeting with Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez over leaving Real Madrid, Goal can confirm.
The centre-back reportedly addressed concerns over a fallout between himself and Perez that occurred after the Champions League defeat to Ajax and the fact that his contract expires in 2021.
Pirlo: Conte would be better than Mourinho at Inter
Andrea Pirlo backed former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as the best choice for Inter.
The former Juventus midfielder says Conte would be a better choice for the club than Jose Mourinho, who has also been linked with the club.
Arsenal weigh up bid for Milan stopper Donnarumma
Arsenal are understood to have made enquiries about the availability of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Tutto Mercato Web.
The 20-year-old has already been talked up as a future European great between the posts, and with Petr Cech set to retire after Wednesday's Europa League final, Gunners boss Unai Emery is keen to take Donnarumma to the Emirates Stadium - even if it means parting with a large chunk of his transfer kitty.
Roberto Martinez emerges as shock Valverde replacement at Barca
Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has emerged as the favourite to replace Ernesto Valverde, should Barcelona decide to part company with the Spaniard this summer.
A report from RAC1 suggests Valverde is under increasing pressure after Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, despite winning back-to-back La Liga titles.
Former Everton boss Martinez is seen as an ideal replacement after leading Belgium to a third-placed finish in last summer's World Cup.
Real set to cash in on Isco, Bale and James Rodriguez
After an underwhelming season both domestically and in Europe, Real Madrid are set to give their squad a major facelift this summer.
And according to Marca, Isco, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez head the list of departures in order to bankroll a host of new arrivals, including Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.
Perez: We don't want Neymar or Mbappe
Florentino Perez insists Real Madrid aren't after Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
The Real Madrid president says he has not talked with Zinedine Zidane about either player, and he doesn't plan on doing so this summer.
Hazard hints at potential exit ahead of Europa League final
Eden Hazard says he has grown from a baby to a "big man" in his seven years at Chelsea, as he approaches what could be his last game for the Blues.
The 28-year-old attacker has suggested he will leave Chelsea this summer, with Real Madrid expected to sign him.
Emery urges Arsenal to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move
Arsenal boss Unai Emery is interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier from underneath the noses of Manchester United this summer.
According to a report in Metro, Emery is keen to bring the defender to the Emirates Stadium as a replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is expected to leave the club over the next few weeks.
Abraham refuses to rule out Villa move
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has refused to rule out playing for Aston Vila in the Premier League next season, according to BirminghamLive.
The forward has been a hit at Villa Park this season, but his loan from Chelsea comes to an end this week, with many expecting him to return to Stamford Bridge and compete for a first-team place.
"You can never say never," Abraham said.
Gattuso set to leave Milan
Griezmann and De Ligt in, Coutinho out at Barcelona
After their spectacular collapse in the Champions League and defeat in the Copa del Rey, few can blame Barcelona for already thinking ahead to 2019-20 campaign.
In defence, either Matthijs de Ligt arrives from Ajax or Barca will stay out of the market for new centre-backs, while up front, President Jose Bartomeu is the only man pushing for Antoine Griezmann's arrival from Atletico Madrid.