No games for 491 days: inside NZ's preparations
Until they played a closed-doors friendly with Great Britain the other week, New Zealand had not played a game for nearly 500 days - and that has caused havoc with their efforts to be ready for Tokyo 2020.
Against the best team in world football, they face an almighty challenge - and Amee Ruszkai has had a dive into it for us.
HT: Japan 0-0 Great Britain
There's no need for injury time in Sapporo - and it means that this cagey first half is over without a goal.
Japan look to have picked up from where they left off against Canada, to a point, while Great Britain seem a little more conservative than they did against Chile. The quality of the opponent has changed for both of course, but it has been a fairly low-wattage encounter to date in Group E.
Hemp offers timely response
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Now, that is more like it from Team GB. Lauren Hemp meets a cut-back just inside the box and drifts a header low and wide to the left.
The finish itself is a little lacking, but the position - worked intelligently against the growth of Japan's press - is something far more promising. Hege Riise, behind her mask, gestures at her players in an approving fashion.
Hasegawa causes more concern for Team GB
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Now it is the turn of Milan's Yui Hasegawa to put Great Britain under the cosh and it is a delightful ball that just loops beyond the right post as it comes back to earth
That's not far off the mark at all, and even if it was always going wide, it continues to show just how Japan have grown into this game with aplomb.
Tanaka goes close for hosts
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
That's the best chance of the match so far - and it is close to a cage-rattling finish from Mina Tanaka!
A well-worked passage of play allows the hosts to cut open Great Britain with a perilous ease, like a hot knife through butter, and the striker just pulls her effort wide of the left post. Close but no cigar for Nadeshiko Japan.
All square in Sapporo
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
There won't be many events further away from the hub of Tokyo 2020 than this, given where we are on Hokkaido, the most northernmost prefecture of Japan.
Great Britain have perhaps let their hosts creep into this a little bit more than they would want to but there has not been a chance to really leave them in panic mode so far either.
GB pushing for opener
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Some smart movement from Ellen White now crafts a spell of fine pressure upon Japan's defensive line, and the hosts are forced to scramble to dig themselves out of danger.
Thread some more field position and possession like that together, and Great Britain will have chances. They have to buck up for a counter now - Hina Sugita's half-volley causes a brief heart-in-mouth moment.
Team News: New Zealand vs USWNT
Rapinoe starts for Stars and Stripes
High balls prove pathways
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Both Lauren Hemp and Emi Nakajima are offering up some dangerous deliveries at either end, balls that with a little more curl on them, could have caused some serious problems for the opposition defence.
A free-kick for the hosts, flicked in off the left edge, is clattered away by Steph Houghton, but only as far as Honoka Hayashi, who rifles a cluttered finish through the crowded box and wide at the right post.
Tempo dictated early on
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Leah Williamson does some fine work close to her own corner flag, to just hold up play and frustrate Japan, as they look to find purchase down the wings.
A few moments later, a flick pass downfield runs away from Kim Little before she can bring it back in. Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita - in for Sakiko Ikeda today - has little trouble dealing with it.
KO: Japan v Great Britain
Referee Anastasia Pustovoitova has blown the whistle at Sapporo Dome and we are underway in this Group E game between Japan and Great Britain!
The visitors might want to call on a spot of not-so-ancient legacy here - this is where England beat Argentina during the men's World Cup almost two decades ago, at South Korea/Japan 2002.
David Beckham's famous penalty did the job that day - but what can Team GB find here to ensure that history is on their side?
Sweden march on - but Blackstenius injured
It's all over in Saitama and Sweden have prevailed, 4-2, over Australia - but it might have come at a cost.
Stina Blackstenius, who scored a double against the USWNT and the last one today for the Blue and Yellow, was forced off deep in injury time with a leg issue.
She's had a wonderful tournament so far and it would be a cruel blow if it ends here for her while her side march on. Sweden have officially qualified for the quarter-finals.
Matchday Two Roundup
Team GB's game will be the fourth encounter of the day at Tokyo 2020 - and they'll know that victory will be needed to head back to the top of their group after a Janine Beckie double handed Canada victory over Chile elsewhere in Group E.
Not content with netting three goals in that record-setting 3-10 defeat to the Netherlands, minnows Zambia have also notched their first points of the tournament too, securing a 4-4 draw with China in Group F.
We're still waiting on full-time between Sweden and Australia, where the Blue and Yellow have come from behind to lead against the Matlidas in Group G.
Nadeshiko Japan out to shock superiors
For Asako Takakura, there have been many near-misses over the years - a string of last-four finishes during her time as a player in the then-AFC Women's Championship - but Tokyo 2020 presents a fine chance to go that one step further.
Even as hosts, Nadeshiko Japan - the nickname afforded to the women's team - are not among the obvious frontrunners, but in a tournament that has already delivered some confounding results, they'll still favour their chances if they can edge through to the quarter-finals.
An opening draw with Canada - three spots above them in the world rankings - was a well-earned point after Mana Iwabuchi tied things up late on, and they'll hope to spring a surprise against another nominally superior side today.
Team News: Japan vs Great Britain
Four changes for Team GB
...as USWNT seek response
If it was the perfect start for Hege Riise and company, then it was a dramatic disaster for The Stars and Stripes, as their 44-game unbeaten streak came to a crashing end at Tokyo Stadium against Sweden.
Having been dethroned as long-time Olympic champions thanks to a shock loss against the Blue and Yellow in the quarter-finals of Rio 2016, the USWNT were left shellshocked by their old foes again in a 3-0 rout.
Though it is far from a fatal blow to their ambition, it is nevertheless a dramatic wake-up call for their superstar generation, several of whom are looking to add a final medal to their tally in what is likely their final Games. Against New Zealand, they must respond today.
Great Britain gunning for glory...
After a disruptive lead-in for the tournament - a cancelled game against Zambia in Stoke really threw a spanner in the works - there was little sign that Team GB might wilt in the empty echo of vast stadiums a long way from home.
An Ellen White double ensured that it was mostly smooth sailing past Chile, to put Great Britain firmly in the mix for a quarter-final berth - but now, a sterner test awaits.
In hosts Japan, they will encounter a side fired up to deliver on home soil, particularly amid an Olympic Games that continues to court controversy amid the pandemic.
Today's order of play
Several matches are already underway for this latest round of fixtures, but we're keeping our eyes mostly on what will be happening with two nations; Great Britain and the United States of America.
They play in Sapporo and Saitama respectively today, aganst Japan and New Zealand, in what could be two corking games.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
Are you sitting comfortably? Good - then we'll begin. It's the fourth day of action at Tokyo 2020, with the Olympic Games truly up and running after Friday's Opening Ceremony - but for those of a footballing persuasion, the entertainment is already well underway.
It's matchday two of the women's tournament, as the dozen sides that make up Groups E, F and G fight it out for a quarter-final berth. For some, it will be a procession of progression - and for others, it will be the last chance saloon.
But there's two games in particular we'll be keeping an eye on today...