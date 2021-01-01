Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

Here is more from Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella: "Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance against West Ham and rightly so. That's reflected in the continued line up.

"Five subs allowed tonight from a 12-man bench, which could be key in the tie. The bookings have been wiped off for the semi-final round.

"3-5-2 from Real Madrid who are also conservative. Two of the best defensive teams in Europe going at it - but who can unlock that door?"