Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid in action before Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League

Premier League 2pm kick-offs underway!
Everton take on Brighton, Leeds face Burnley and Brentford take on Aston Villa!
You have to be fast against Real 💨
2 - Goal scored by Getafe's Enes Ünal at 8:23 is the second earliest of 20 conceded by Real Madrid in all competitions this season (after Santi Mina's in Real Madrid 5-2 Celta de Vigo (3:19) on September 2021). Surprise.
HALF TIME: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
Getafe are in front against their local rivals Real Madrid at half-time after Enes Unal capitalised on a terrible lapse in judgement from Eder Militao. Carlo Ancelotti's side have created a few clear chances since, but haven't been able to make their dominance count. They'll be confident of turning things in their favour in the next 45 minutes though.
⏸ HT: @GetafeCF 1-0 @realmadriden
⚽ Enes Ünal 9' #GetafeRealMadrid
Chance for Mendy!
Real Madrid have squandered an excellent change to pull level before half time, with Ferland Mendy dragging an effort wide after being played in by Karim Benzema. Frustration etched on the faces of Los Blancos players as they continue to trail.
'Best thing Lukaku can do is not give interviews' - Hasselbaink
Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised Romelu Lukaku for his controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia, in which the Belgium striker expressed frustration at Thomas Tuchel's tactics.
"The best thing he can do is not give interviews any more," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "That is just absolutely bad. Bad, bad, bad, bad.
"I like Romelu. I think he is an absolutely magnificent player. When he is playing he gives Chelsea a different dimension. You don't have [what Lukaku brings] at Chelsea or in the world, really - the Number 9s, they are really gone. But, what he has said and how he has said it, I don't understand that.
"It's four matches, to spit your dummy out after four matches and say that you want to go away and go back to Inter... if you really wanted to stay at Inter then say, 'I am not going to Chelsea, give me half my wages and I'll stay'. We all know he had to leave Inter because they were in financial trouble, so if you really love Inter, say, 'Give me half my wages, I want to stay here!'"
Does the Dutchman have a point? 🤔
Good sign for Rafa Benitez et al?
9 - Heading into today's game, Brighton have never won away against Everton in all competitions (D2 L7), losing all four of their Premier League visits to Goodison Park. Winless. #EVEBHA
GOAL! Miltao mistake gifts Getafe opener 🎥
Enes Unal has stunned Real Madrid after capitalising on weak defending to give Getafe the lead after 10 minutes! Eder Militao hesitated on the ball on the edge of the area, allowing Unal to nip in before placing it into the back of the net. It's 1-0 to Getafe.
Enes Ünal pounces on an Éder Militão error for the shock opening goal! 😱
Getafe lead against Real Madrid 🔵
Eder Militao with the mistake and Getafe lead Real Madrid 🤦♂️
TEAM NEWS: Leeds vs Burnley
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison.
Burnley XI: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood.
📋 Two changes to the #LUFC Starting XI, Firpo and Llorente return whilst Ayling captains the side
TEAM NEWS: Everton vs Brighton
Everton team:
📋 | Your first Everton XI of 2022…
▫️ 4⃣ changes from #CHEEVE
▫️ @CalvertLewin14 starts#EVEBHA
Brighton team:
Our first team of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣! 💪 Here's how we line up against Everton. 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sOvz1fk3l9
TEAM NEWS: Brentford vs Aston Villa
Here are the teams!
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨
➡ Norgaard and Canos start
🔙 Janelt and Ajer return to squad 🙌
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BREAVL
This is your first Aston Villa starting XI of 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮. 👊 #BREAVL
Getafe vs Real Madrid underway!
And they're off! A win would see Real Madrid move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga...
Real Madrid in the building
👊👋 We're HERE!
🏟️ Coliseum Alfonso Pérez#GetafeRealMadrid
Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash
In some early team news, as reported by GOAL, Romelu Lukaku is set to be dropped for Chelsea's game against Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel's decision follows the Belgium international's controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia in which he was deemed to have been critical of the Blues coach's tactics.
Read the full story from Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella.
It's a strong move to drop Lukaku. Yet, it's the only punishment that impacts footballers with fines barely felt in this lucrative industry.
However, the circus continues. What happens now is up to those involved. Can they park their egos at the doors and move on? #CFC #CHELIV
Meanwhile in France... 😬
Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next few games as a result. Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also been ruled out following positive test results.
Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19.
Which games are on today? ⏱
Here are some of the main fixtures 👇
🇬🇧 Times UK
1pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid
2pm - Leeds United vs Burnley
2pm - Everton vs Brighton
2pm - Brentford vs Aston Villa
3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Liverpool
8pm - Mallorca vs Barcelona
TEAM NEWS: Getafe vs Real Madrid
Eden Hazard on the bench
Here's the Real Madrid team to face Getafe:
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @GetafeCF! #GetafeRealMadrid
And here's the Getafe XI:
¡Con este once saltaremos al césped del Coliseum en el primer partido del año para recibir al @realmadrid! 👏🥳#VamosGeta#GetafeRealMadrid
It's matchday! ⚽️
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday.
We've got a heap of action for you to follow today, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid involved in games.
Stay tuned for the latest updates as they happen.
Team news coming up!