Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

GOAL! PSG take the lead!
Kylian Mbappe fires PSG in front against Bordeaux after 24 minutes of football, with Georginio Wijnaldum supplying an assist. He can do no wrong at the minute!
GOAL! 1-0! Mbappe opens the scoring!
PSG fans boo Messi & Neymar 😬
Lionel Messi may have seven Ballons d'Or and Neymar may be the most expensive player of all time, but even they are not immune from criticism as PSG fans have shown today.
The pair have been subjected to jeers, boos and whistles from the home support following the club's elimination from the Champions League.
Big cheers for Kylian Mbappe though... that's the guy who could be on his way out of the club!
Des applaudissements pour Mbappe, pas pour Neymar et Messi…
About Chelsea vs Newcastle... ⏳
Ordinarily, a game between Chelsea and Newcastle United may not be particularly notable, but events have seen this fixture take on an even greater significance, with questions of club ownership coming under the microscope.
Uncertainty swirls around Stamford Bridge after the UK government, responding to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, slapped Roman Abramovich with financial sanctions.
The Blues cannot be sold, while ticket and merchandise sales have been stalled. In addition, the Premier League has "disqualified" Abramovich, while Russian users have, somewhat unusually, been removed from the popular Fantasy Premier League online game.
Newcastle, of course, are owned by the Saudi PIF, and the Magpies' ownership has prompted moral quandaries which have been compared with the Chelsea situation. Interestingly, commenting on the Abramovich sanctions, one of the Newcastle top brass, Amanda Staveley, said that she was "really sad... that someone is going to have their football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone. I don't think that is fair, actually, to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account."
To bring you up to speed, here's a flavour of what's been happening:
- Premier League disqualify Abramovich
- Chelsea fans warned to stop Abramovich chants
- Russian users removed from Fantasy Premier League
- Klopp: Putin is responsible
- Billionaire Candy still interested in buying Chelsea
- What do sanctions mean for Chelsea transfer plans?
Thomas Tuchel is staying determined despite Chelsea's current situation
PSG vs Bordeaux under way!
Time to atone.
A win for PSG today will see them move further clear at the top of Ligue 1. They are 12 points clear coming into the game. Can they make it 15?
Leo Messi
Which games are on today? 📺
Here's the summary...
All times UK
12 noon - PSG vs Bordeaux
2pm - Chelsea vs Newcastle
2pm - Everton vs Wolves
2pm - Leeds vs Norwich
2pm - Southampton vs Watford
2pm - West Ham vs Aston Villa
4:30pm - Arsenal vs Leicester
4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld
5pm - Udinese vs Roma
7:45pm - Torino vs Inter
8pm - Barcelona vs Osasuna
Here's the PSG XI vs Bordeaux
Today's starting 11!
Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them?
Kick-off 12pm GMT.
There's football on today! ⚽️ 🎉
Hey! We've got plenty of live football across Europe's top league's today and GOAL will bring you all the action as it happens, including all the team news, goals, incidents and more.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1, while Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams playing in the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund feature in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona play later in the evening, as do Inter.
Stick around for all the key updates as they happen!