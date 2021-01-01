Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Everton, Tottenham, Leeds, Real Madrid & Inter all in action

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Pickford as well
Another career milestone for @JPickford1. 👏
Landmark day for Sterling
300 - Raheem Sterling today makes his 300th @premierleague appearance; aged 26 years and 348 days, he's the fourth-youngest player to hit that total in the division, and youngest since James Milner in April 2012 (26y 117d), also for Man City. Landmark.
🔵 Time to shine
Cole Palmer starts for Manchester City today, while teenage midfielder James McAtee is on the bench.
Are the Blues unearthing their crop of home-grown stars to rival United’s fabled ‘Class of ‘92’?
GOAL asked that question here.
🔴 Who next for the Red Devils?
With Solskjaer gone, Manchester United find themselves in the market for a new manager. Who will take the reins at Old Trafford?
Manchester United's next manager should be ____________
Over at Old Trafford…
It has all been going off on the other side of Manchester, with United taking the decision to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his managerial duties.
OFFICIAL: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United 🔴
📄 Team news: Man City vs Everton
Line-ups at the Etihad
📋 TEAM NEWS! 📋
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Palmer, Sterling, Foden.
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee.#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/K2gFJV5feQ
Today's Toffees! 👊
Unchanged from our last game. COYB.
Today's order of play
Sunday’s action across Europe
Manchester City get the ball rolling with a home date against Everton, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to close back in on Premier League leaders Chelsea. Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds team to north London and Real Madrid head out on the road. Today's games include:
1400: Man City vs Everton
1515: Granada vs Real Madrid
1630: Tottenham vs Leeds
1700: Inter vs Napoli
(All times GMT)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's games in GOAL's matchday blog.
Manchester United’s decision to part with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be dominating the headlines, but plenty more are set to be made on the field today.
The reigning Premier League and Serie A champions will be in action, Real Madrid can hit top spot in La Liga and Antonio Conte takes in a first home league game as manager of Tottenham.
So, strap yourselves in and get ready for the ride!