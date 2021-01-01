Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Everton, Tottenham, Leeds, Real Madrid & Inter all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City 2021-22
Getty

Landmark day for Sterling

2021-11-21T13:27:25.570Z

🔵 Time to shine

2021-11-21T13:22:51.376Z

Cole Palmer starts for Manchester City today, while teenage midfielder James McAtee is on the bench.

Are the Blues unearthing their crop of home-grown stars to rival United’s fabled ‘Class of ‘92’?

GOAL asked that question here.

Cole Palmer Manchester City 2021
Getty

🔴 Who next for the Red Devils?

2021-11-21T13:12:34.225Z

With Solskjaer gone, Manchester United find themselves in the market for a new manager. Who will take the reins at Old Trafford?

Over at Old Trafford…

2021-11-21T13:07:05.779Z

It has all been going off on the other side of Manchester, with United taking the decision to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his managerial duties.

📄 Team news: Man City vs Everton

2021-11-21T13:04:00.481Z

Line-ups at the Etihad

Today's order of play

2021-11-21T13:00:28.794Z

Sunday’s action across Europe

Manchester City get the ball rolling with a home date against Everton, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to close back in on Premier League leaders Chelsea. Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds team to north London and Real Madrid head out on the road. Today's games include:

1400: Man City vs Everton

1515: Granada vs Real Madrid

1630: Tottenham vs Leeds

1700: Inter vs Napoli

(All times GMT)

Benzema Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano LaLiga
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-11-21T13:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's games in GOAL's matchday blog.

Manchester United’s decision to part with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be dominating the headlines, but plenty more are set to be made on the field today.

The reigning Premier League and Serie A champions will be in action, Real Madrid can hit top spot in La Liga and Antonio Conte takes in a first home league game as manager of Tottenham.

So, strap yourselves in and get ready for the ride!

Antonio Conte Tottenham 2021-22
Getty