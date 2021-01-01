Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

Liverpool are all over Leeds at the moment and it should be 2-0 - at least!

Thiago had the ball in the net from a magnificent Mohamed Salah cross, but the Egyptian had strayed offside in the build-up. Minutes later, Sadio Mane blazed over from six yards with the goal at his mercy after good play by Diogo Jota down the right. Teenager Harvey Elliott then broke free in the area but his low effort is well saved by Illan Meslier.