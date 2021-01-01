Matchday LIVE: Italy and Turkey kick off Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Top 100 Players to Watch: Full list revealed
As we wait for Turkey vs Italy to kick off, why not satiate your Euro 2020 hunger with our complete Euro 2020 Top 100 Players to Watch Guide?
From Kingsley Coman to Kylian Mbappe, we've got you covered!
Our correspondents are on the ground today in Rome, before the Euro 2020 opener between Turkey and Italy kicks off.
Hello, everyone! The day has finally come – THE DAY THAT EURO 2020 STARTS!!!
We'll be keeping you updated on all the build-up today, as Turkey and Italy face each other in the opening game.
Who's excited? Join us for the ride!