Matchday LIVE: Man City take on Leeds, Real Madrid host Barca in El Clasico

First up: Manchester City vs Leeds United
2021-04-10T10:25:33Z
Manchester City host Leeds United for first time since 2013.
The reverse fixture in October finished 1-1 with goals from Rodrigo and Raheem Sterling.
Welcome to matchday LIVE!
2021-04-10T10:10:00Z
It's El Clasico day in Spain 🇪🇸
But plenty of football until then, get comfortable!
Here's a recap of what to expect today:
Manchester City v Leeds United
Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Strasbourg v PSG
Parma v AC Milan
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Real Madrid v Barcelona
Getty / Goal composite