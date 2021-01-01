Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Porto & PSG vs Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League action

Live Blog

Chelsea vs Porto & PSG vs Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League action

Coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of the quarter-final first-leg ties from London and Paris on Tuesday evening

Updated
USMNT star Pulisic makes 'not easy' admission at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic admits that the 2020-21 campaign has "not been easy" for him, but the USMNT star is "feeling very good" at present and looking to finish the season with a flourish.

Read more here on Goal by Chris Burton.

Team news | PSG

PSG: Navas, Dagba, Pereira, Kimpembe, Diallo, Paredes, Gueye, Di Maria, Neymar, Draxler, Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe Strasbourg PSG Ligue 1 10042021
Team news | Chelsea vs Porto

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Porto: Marchesin, Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu, Grujic, Uribe, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Tecatito, Marega.

Kai Havertz, Chelsea, Champions League 2020-21
Injury list

Chelsea: Christensen (hamstring)

Porto: none

PSG: Bernat (knee), Icardi (thigh), Kurzawa (calf), Marquinhos (adductor)

Bayern: Lewandowski (knee), Costa (foot), Gnabry (illness), Sule (thigh), Tolisso (thigh)

 

No fouls

Ten players are a booking away from missing the first leg of the semi-finals: 

Chelsea: Kovacic, Ziyech

Porto: Mbemba

PSG: Gueye, Kurzawa, Neymar, Verratti

Bayern: Boateng, Hernández, Kimmich

Wondering why Lewandowski isn't playing against PSG?

Robert Lewandowski has continued to reach stellar scoring heights with Bayern, already reaching a combined 40 goals in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Read about why he's not playing vs PSG here on Goal.

Pochettino picks out Mbappe as easiest player to manage

2021-04-13T17:10:00Z

Mauricio Pochettino has worked with some top talent down the years, including Harry Kane and Neymar, but the Paris Saint-Germain boss considers Kylian Mbappe to be his easiest player to manage.

Read more here on Goal by Chris Burton.

Mount's goal in the first leg

Mason Mount is looking to become only the second Englishman to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout stage tie for Chelsea after Frank Lampard, who did so against Bayern Munich in 2004-05 at the quarter-final stage.

Can Chelsea hold on?

Chelsea have won each of their last two matches in European competition that were held in Spain, but they have never won three consecutive European matches held in Spain. 

Reminder that the match is being held in Sevila due to travel restrictions.

The Blues are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season (P9 W7 D2 L0), and could become the first English to go unbeaten across their first 10 games in a season in the competition since Liverpool in 2017-18. 

Whereas Porto have won only one of their 20 UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches as the away side. 

The odds look in Chelsea's favour, but there's plenty that can happen in 90 minutes. 

Bayern comeback?

PSG became the first team to beat Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick in 17 games in the
UEFA Champions League after their 3-2 win in Germany. That was the first time Bayern lost the first leg of a Champions League tie since 2014/15.

The German side have been eliminated in each of the last four instances when losing the first leg, can they break their record today even without Robert Lewandowski? 

Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2020-21
