Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Celtic vs Rangers plus Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich all in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Ryan Jack James Tavernier Rangers Jota Celtic 2021-22
Getty

Vlasic visibly upset by Westwood's injury

2022-04-17T14:23:24.769Z

GOAL! Celtic take the lead!

2022-04-17T14:20:51.098Z

Greg Taylor with a big goal as Celtic go ahead against Rangers just after the hour mark.

HT: West Ham 0-1 Burnley

2022-04-17T14:09:41.067Z

An action-packed first half in London, with Weghorst's goal the difference between the sides. Burnley did well to put Westwood's nasty injury behind them to go ahead, but missed a chance to strengthen their lead when Cornet put a penalty wide. West Ham look a little leggy from their Europa League exploits, but they are still in the game.

HT: Newcastle 1-1 Leicester

2022-04-17T14:08:19.307Z

It finishes level after the first 45 minutes at St James' Park. Lookman fired he Foxes ahead, but Bruno Guimaraes hauled the Magpies level.

Explained: Why Gallagher can't play vs Chelsea

2022-04-17T14:04:39.640Z

- Everything you need to know - 👇

Conor Gallagher won't play a part for Palace against the Blues at Wembley.

The reason is because Chelsea have not permitted the midfielder to play against them as part of their loan agreement with the Eagles.

He had featured in Palace's previous FA Cup fixtures against Millwall, Hartlepool United, Stoke City and Everton. However, he will have to watch on from the stands as Patrick Vieira's side make a push for the final.

Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty Images

MISS! Cornet puts the penalty wide!

2022-04-17T14:01:46.072Z

Oof, that's a blunder from Cornet... he's missed the chance to double Burney's lead.

It remains 1-0 heading into half-time!

Penalty to Burnley!

2022-04-17T14:00:39.281Z

Fabianski has been penalised for taking Cornet down inside the box. This could be huge for the Clarets...

GOAL! Weghorst scores for Burnley!

2022-04-17T13:49:05.075Z

Wout Weghorst makes it 1-0 to Burnley! A welcome boost for the Clarets after the horrific scene of Westwood's exit. Jay Rodriguez's header rebounded off the bar and the Dutch striker was first to react as he knocked the ball home.

GOAL! Magpies equalise!

2022-04-17T13:48:14.497Z

Bruno Guimaraes scores to make it 1-1! That is a scrappy, scrappy goal... but it doesn't matter, they count just the same!

HT: Celtic 0-0 Rangers

2022-04-17T13:47:19.051Z

Things remain level at Hampden Park between Celtic and Rangers. A big 45 minutes to come as the two sides look to book their place in the final.

GOAL! Bayern go in front

2022-04-17T13:41:47.334Z

Robert Lewandowski (who else?) makes it 1-0 to Bayern Munich. He has Alphonso Davies to thank for setting it up.

Bad injury for Westwood 😢

2022-04-17T13:38:20.655Z

Major blow for Burnley as Westwood is forced off on a stretcher. It looked like a bad injury - potential leg break - and Vlasic has been reduced to tears.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery 🤞

GOAL! Foxes take the lead 🦊

2022-04-17T13:33:59.180Z

Ademola Lookman has scored to give Leicester the lead against Newcastle United. That's the Foxes' striker's sixth Premier League goal of the season. It's 1-0 at St James' Park after 20 minutes.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich underway!

2022-04-17T13:30:31.926Z

Victory today will see Bayern nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund.

Big save by Pope! 🧤

2022-04-17T13:27:58.428Z

Burnley have begun a new life after Sean Dyche, but it's same old Nick Pope for now with the goalkeeper making a fantastic stop to deny Jarrod Bowen from distance. Still 0-0 between Burnley and West Ham after 15 minutes.

Tierney cheering on the Bhoys 🍀

2022-04-17T13:26:14.613Z

The Arsenal full-back is back up in Glasgow to cheer on his former club!

Still 0-0 between Celtic and Rangers after half an hour...

Premier League 2:15pm kick-offs underway

2022-04-17T13:15:39.058Z

West Ham vs Burnley

Newcastle vs Leicester

Whistles blown!

Liverpool vs Man City highlights 💻

2022-04-17T13:15:00.000Z

What a game it was!

Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup final with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Check out the highlights from yesterday's FA Cup semi-final below. 👇

Highlights can be watched here.

Celtic vs Rangers underway!

2022-04-17T13:00:14.812Z

Celtic and Rangers lock horns at Hampden Park once again!

The last time they faced off was at Ibrox on April 3, with the Bhoys coming out on top on that occasion. Can the Gers get revenge?

Which games are on today? 📺

2022-04-17T12:35:00.000Z

Football on today

Here's a flavour of what's in store...

2pm - Celtic vs Rangers

2:15pm - Newcastle United vs Leicester City

2:15pm - West Ham vs Burnley

2:30pm - Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich

3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

4:30pm - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

7:45pm - PSG vs Marseille

8pm - Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Which game are you most excited about?

Hi there! 👋

2022-04-17T12:30:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's live blog covering all of today's football action throughout the day.

It's a packed Easter Sunday, with semi-finals to be decided in the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup, while games involving Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also on the cards.

We'll bring you all the latest updates, team news, goals and incidents from across the grounds, so stay tuned!