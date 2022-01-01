Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Brighton, plus Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG in action

CHELSEA ANSWER BACK AGAIN!
What is going on at Stamford Bridge?!?
The back-and-forth continues as Chelsea are level once again through Cesar Azpilicueta, who taps home from close range to make it 2-2 in the 32nd minute.
This game couldn't be more open!
Watch: Smith Rowe's lovely finish
It starts with a Saka nutmeg and ends with a great finish by Emile Smith Rowe! Arsenal lead 2-1 at the Bridge.
ARSENAL BACK IN THE LEAD!
An absolutely LOVELY finish from Emile Smith Rowe, who gives Arsenal the lead moments after they nearly conceded on the other end!
The young midfielder just passes the ball into the lower corner, giving the Gunners a 2-1 advantage midway through the first half.
Wow.
Watch: Nketiah's goal for Arsenal
Christensen's back pass falls short and Nketiah picks it up and puts it home.
CHELSEA FIRE BACK!
GOAL CHELSEA!
Timo Werner gets a much-needed goal as he brings Chelsea level.
The German's shot deflects off Grant Xhaka, past Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the net to make the score 1-1.
What. A. Start.
GOAL ARSENAL!
Nketiah!
A mistake from Christensen and Nketiah is all the way through on goal. A simple finish, really, as Arsenal take the lead at Stamford Bridge!
GOAL LEICESTER!
The Foxes have scored within five minutes through Harvey Barnes.
Another nightmare start for Everton...
Early jabs from fans
Chelsea have started hot with two chances, but the supporters are also in good form.
Chelsea fans have opened with "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that," with Arsenal fans replying: "There's nobody here, just like the old days, there's nobody here."
A reminder, this is the first Chelsea game with reduced numbers of fans due to the sanctions on Roman Abramovich.
Kickoff and we're underway!
Arsenal and Chelsea are off, as are Everton-Leicester and Newcastle-Palace.
What's at stake in the Premier League
For Manchester City, today's easy: Win and you're top of the league. Drop points, though, and Liverpool will move into pole position for the Premier League title.
Chelsea are pretty comfortably in the top four, but the same can't be said of Arsenal, who find themselves in a race for that fourth spot. They sit fifth entering today's game, but can move level with Tottenham with a win, although Spurs have a superior goal difference.
Everton will face Leicester as they sit just three points above the relegation zone.
Newcastle, though, seem fairly okay in midtable amid a decent run of form as they face Crystal Palace with both sides level on points.
Team news: Osasuna vs Real Madrid
Team news: Angers vs PSG
A milestone for KDB
Team news: Manchester City vs Brighton
XI | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
Teams news: Chelsea vs Arsenal
🏴 Nketiah leads the line
🇪🇬 Elneny joins the midfield
🏴 Holding comes into the back-line
Today's schedule
No matter what league you're looking to follow, there's certainly a big game on today!
In England, all eyes will be on Arsenal's clash with Chelsea as the Gunners look to make a push towards the top four. Meanwhile, there's also a title race to keep an eye on, as Manchester City look to keep pace with Liverpool atop the league as they take on Brighton.
Spanish giants Real Madrid are closing in on a title of their own, and they'll be facing Osasuna as they inch closer as rivals Atletico Madrid take on Granada. French champions PSG, meanwhile, visit Angers, while Juventus look to continue their top-four push as they face Fiorentina.
And then there's some action in Germany as RB Leipzig host Union Berlin.
Which games will you be keeping an eye on?
