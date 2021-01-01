Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Real Madrid face Atletico, Leicester vs Newcastle & more

Barcelona have a "psychological issue", according to Xavi, who has admitted that his players are lacking courage.

"It is a psychological issue rather than a football one," the Spaniard told a press conference.

"They have to believe it and that is my job. We are encouraging them to dare and be brave. At Barcelona it's not worth playing 6/10 or 7/10. You have to aim for excellence.

"This is what is missing. Courage, aiming high and not low because that is not what Barcelona do. Being brave and understanding the game, we are not that far from what we want.

"The squad has the level to compete and win titles. In the Bayern game there was also a psychological aspect, but also [a sign that] habits have been lost."

Read the full story!

Osasuna vs Barcelona kicks off at 3:15pm