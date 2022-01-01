Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Man Utd, PSG & Bayern aim to win league titles, Copa del Rey final & more

Good morning football fans and a very warm welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, which will be providing you with coverage of all of today's action across Europe's major leagues.

Arsenal and Manchester United are due to face off at Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City and Tottenham also in Premier League action, while Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga with a Der Klassiker win against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain only need a draw against Lens to regain the Ligue 1 title.

Real Betis and Valencia will also be contesting the Copa Del Rey final, and we'll be bringing you all the latest updates, team news, goals and talking points, so don't go away!