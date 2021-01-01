Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Brighton & all today's football

Today's big game involves Manchester United as they look to pull away from Leicester City and close the gap to Manchester City with a win against Brighton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had their unbeaten run halted by Leicester in the FA Cup before the international break, but have been in impressive form in the league and will be keen to get off on the right foot again as they look to finish the season strongly.

Before that, Jose Mourinho locks horns with Steve Bruce as Tottenham take on Newcastle United in game that some have disparagingly dubbed 'El Jurassico', while Aston Villa take on Fulham too.

Elsewhere, there is a Berlin derby in Germany as Union face Hertha and Atletico Madrid will be aiming to continue their sensational campaign as they take on Sevilla in La Liga.