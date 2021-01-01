Kerala Blasters 1-1 FC Goa: Rahul KP earns the Yellow Army a point against 10-man Gaurs

Full-time: Kerala Blasters 1-1 FC Goa
2021-01-23T15:55:46Z
10-man FC Goa held Kerala Blasters to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.
FC Goa dominated the game in the first-half as Jorge Mendoza (25') scored the opening goal. After being outplayed in the first 45 minutes, Kerala Blasters returned with better intent in the second-half as Rahul KP (57') equalized from the set piece.
The result saw FC Goa remain on the third spot with 20 points while Kerala Blasters are at the seventh spot with 14.
Five minutes added
2021-01-23T15:52:35Z
Kerala Blasters looking for the winner as they stride forward from the left flank
89 - Kone set up a shot
2021-01-23T15:49:26Z
Kone heads a ball back from inside the box as Khawlhring goes for a spectacular but the ball rises above the crossbar
84 - Kerala Blasters spill a chance
2021-01-23T15:44:44Z
Naveen Kumar charges ouside the box to come one on one with Rahul KP as he loses possession with Hooper having a clear chance but he decides to pass the ball on the left flank and the shots goes above the crossbar
82 - Brilliant play from FC Goa
2021-01-23T15:42:44Z
Saviour Gama from the left flank passes the ball to Ortiz who lobs the ball in search of Angulo in front of the goal but the ball is a bit too heavy for him as it goes out for goalkick
79 - Substitution for Kerala Blasters
2021-01-23T15:39:48Z
Sahal - OUT, Khawlhring IN
77 - Chance for FC Goa
2021-01-23T15:37:20Z
Brilliant pass to find Ortiz on the left flank as he takes the first touch and then looks to hit the ball but Sandeep Singh charges in to clear off the danger
72 - Both teams looking to settle in possession
2021-01-23T15:31:16Z
The match is being played in the midfield as both teams are wrestling to settle in possession
64 - Red Card for Gonzalez
2021-01-23T15:25:20Z
Gonzalez just pushes Hooper on the flank as the referee waves a yellow card on him. He then takes a step forward to touch the referee in argument. The referee then pulls out a red card from his pocket and sends him off for that gesture
61 - Free-kick for FC Goa
2021-01-23T15:21:59Z
Ortiz takes the free-kick from the edge of the box on the left flank as he looks to beat Gomez on the near post but he dives to his right to punch away the well directed shot
59 - Sahal looking to attack
2021-01-23T15:19:56Z
Sahal looking to attack through the centre as he has got support on the either flanks. But FC Goa defender makes a clear challenge to disposses him
56 - GOAL
2021-01-23T15:16:41Z
Pereyra whips in a brilliant ball from the left flank as Rahul KP comes steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net. Their intent in the second half as paid off. Momentum looks to have just changed hands here
51 - Kerala Blaster playing high pressing game
2021-01-23T15:11:46Z
Better intent from Kerala Blasters in the second half as they are looking to play the high pressing game
Substitution for FC Goa
2021-01-23T15:07:19Z
Angulo IN, Murgaokar OUT
Second half underway
2021-01-23T15:05:11Z
Kerala Blasters get the second half underway and they are straightaway looking to attack
Half-time
2021-01-23T14:50:30Z
Three minutes added
2021-01-23T14:47:10Z
Three minutes added in first-half as Edu Bedia takes the free-kick as it lands for Noguera on the right flank who moves inside the box and chips it inside the box but Kerala Blasters see off the danger
39 - Goal or no goal?
2021-01-23T14:41:56Z
Pereyra chips in a brilliant ball from the corner as Kone hits it at the back of net. He was unmarked. But the linesman and referee disallow the goal as it came off Kone's arm. Good decision here as the ball hits his thigh before taking his arm and ending at the back of net
36 - Kerala Blasters fail to keep possession
2021-01-23T14:38:11Z
Kerala Blasters playing inside the opposition half as they look to keep possession but a lob falls for FC Goa defender who easily clears off the danger
32 - Free-kick for Kerala Blasters
2021-01-23T14:34:54Z
Free-kick for Kerala Blasters on the left flank as Pereyra takes it and FC Goa defender rises in the air to clear off the danger
29 - Albino Gomes charges out of the box
2021-01-23T14:31:05Z
Albino Gomes charges outside the box to clear off a danger as brilliant through ball is played by Seriton as Jesuraj looks to win the ball but falls short. Cooling break taken!
27 - FC Goa look hungry for more
2021-01-23T14:29:35Z
Seriton looks for his man as he lays a cross from the right flank but Kerala Blasters defender will see off the danger
24 - FC Goa break the deadlock
2021-01-23T14:26:42Z
FC Goa break the deadlock as Ortiz takes a brilliant free-kick from the right flank as it looks like the ball takes a bit off a deflection to end at the back of the net.
22 - Chance for FC Goa
2021-01-23T14:24:38Z
A brilliant cross is played for Ortiz on the right flank who makes an acrobatic move to win it and then plays for Romario in front of the goal who hits it off target
20 - Gomez goes for the spectacular
2021-01-23T14:22:31Z
A ball is passed from the defense to Vicente Gomez. He has got support on the either sides but looks to go for the spectacular as his long ranger rise above the crossbar
16 - Brilliant build up from FC Goa
2021-01-23T14:18:21Z
FC Goa building up well from the right flank as the ball falls for Edu Bedia and lobs it forward but the header lands straight into the gloves off Albino Gomes
12 - Kerala Blasters on attack
2021-01-23T14:14:37Z
Kerala Blasters have a chance from the right flank as a cross has been played into the centre with four men inside the box but FC Goa defense clears off the danger
9 - Brilliant ball from Noguera
2021-01-23T14:11:02Z
A brilliant pass from Noguera to find Mendoza on the right flank as he hits the Kerala Blasters defender but the ball doesn't goes out and the Blasters take possession and clear off the danger
5 - Hits the post
2021-01-23T14:07:01Z
Brilliant interplay from FC Goa as a through ball is played inside the box to Ortiz who takes the shot but the ball hits the post.
3 - Early attack from FC Goa
2021-01-23T14:05:39Z
Mendoza makes a brilliant run on the right flank to find Jesuraj in support as he plays the ball to the centre but then the ball has been passed all the way back to goalkeeper. FC Goa look to rebuild
1 - Free-kick for FC Goa
2021-01-23T14:03:45Z
First free-kick of the match awarded to FC Goa as Rahul KP catches Edu Bedia while trying to dispossess him
Kick-off
2021-01-23T14:01:17Z
FC Goa get the ball rolling at Bambolim
FC Goa playing XI
2021-01-23T13:17:20Z
Naveen Kumar (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Jorge Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Devendra Murgaokar.
Kerala Blasters playing XI
2021-01-23T13:16:24Z
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Facundo Pereyra, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez (C), Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Gary Hooper.
Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
2021-01-23T12:16:40Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.