Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL updates in real-time

4 - Chhangte makes an impact again
2021-02-21T14:05:20Z
Lalruatthara, who is playing as the right-back for Kerala, is already struggling against the pace of Chhangte who delivers another cross into the box. Jakub makes a good run towards the near post but is unable to find the net with his header.
1 - Chance
2021-02-21T14:02:52Z
Two chances in the first two minutes for Chennaiyin who are off to a quick start. Chhangte gets into the box from the left flank and crosses the ball for Thapa who forces Gomes to a good block! Chhangte then gets the rebound back at his feet and attempts a powerful shot from inside the box which is once again saved by the keeper!
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-21T14:01:41Z
Kerala Blasters vs ChennaiyinChennaiyin get us underway in the first half. Let's go!
Front-end strugglers vs a poor defence
2021-02-21T13:58:39Z
Chennaiyin are on an 8-match winless run. Kerala Blasters are on a 6-match winless run. The last time these two teams met, the game ended as a goalless draw. Excited?
A battle for pride
2021-02-21T13:51:26Z
Both Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin are out of the race for the top-four this season. Blasters parted ways with their head coach Kibu Vicuna earlier this week and it will be assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed taking charge on an interim basis for their last two fixtures. Csaba Laszlo's men also have had a season to forget with the team struggling to convert their chances and score goals. Tonight, they are against the worst defence in the league.
Team News
2021-02-21T13:49:52Z
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
Kerala Blasters & Chennaiyin in a battle of pride! 🙌#KBFCCFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/iNYycrEqPf— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 21, 2021