January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare £90m Dybala move

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek is set for a medical at Milan on Wednesday morning, Goal understands, which will pave the way for Gonzalo Higuain to join Chelsea on loan.

Chelsea will land Higuain on a six-month loan with an option to buy the striker outright at season's end for £32.5 million ($42m), while Piatek is reportedly joining Milan for a fee of £31m.

Milan were hesitant to sanction Higauin's exit from the club without landing a replacement, but Piatek will step in to fill the void.

