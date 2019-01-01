January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Man City concede defeat for De Jong

PSG are set to win the race to sign the Ajax youngster

Manchester City have accepted that Paris Saint-Germain have won the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, according to Metro.

Pep Guardiola and co. have all but given up hope of signing the Ajax star, who had been seen as a replacement for Fernandinho in midfield.

PSG are willing to double Manchester City's initial wage offer and, with Barcelona also still lurking, a move for the Dutch star is proving too costly for the reigning Premier League champions.