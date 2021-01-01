Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

A horrific 2020 for Vladimir Petkovic saw his side win no games - indeed, their only victory was a walkover awarded against Ukraine.

But then until the start of this tournament, they had tasted sunnier results. Wins against Bulgaria and the USMNT were the pick of the bunch - but this may be their toughest test yet, given what is at stake.

Until Euro 2020 got underway, Senol Gunes' side were unbeaten in 2021. Two defeats by a combined five-goal margin has put paid to their fine form - and leaves them facing an uphill climb today. They will need a drastic turnaround in fortunes.