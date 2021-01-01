Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

How busy will this man be today?
What has been said?
Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "It’s a great motivation for us; we’re talking about the world champions, the clear favourites, who have a player, Mbappe, who is simply out of this world. We stand before an almost impossible task, but we’re going to give it our best shot."
Didier Deschamps, France coach: "They're a combative and hard-working team, and very well organised. I think them having an Italian coach explains a lot of that! They're at home and I'm expecting them to show the same commitment they showed against Portugal. If we win again we'll be qualified after two matches. That's our first objective."
Denes Dibusz, Hungary goalkeeper: "We can't wait to see what game France are going to play against us. It is clear that if we have a look at their players, the French are maybe the strongest national team, they're world champions, and made the final in Euro 2016."
Raphael Varane, France defender: "It's going to be a very difficult game played in the heat of the day in a full stadium. Our opponents will be playing to stay in the competition. They're a very different prospect to Germany, but they're also very dangerous and very motivated, so we will have to be effective, find their weaknesses and keep our defensive shape."
France team
Hungary team
Today's fixtures
All of Saturday's action
⚽️ Hungary vs France
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Puskas Arena, Budapest
⚽️ Portugal vs Germany
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Allianz Arena, Munich
⚽️ Spain vs Poland
⏱ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟. Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, Seville
Welcome to day nine of Euro 2020!
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
World champions France will get us up and running at 2pm BST (9am ET) as they take on Hungary.
That contest is followed by another heavyweight encounter in the so-called 'Group of Death' as Germany, looking for their first points, face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at 5pm (12pm).
The curtain is brought down on Saturday's action at 8pm (3pm) by another European superpower in need of a morale-boosting victory as Spain tackle Poland.