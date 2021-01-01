Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Jose Mourinho has given his thoughts on the game between England and Croatia.

"There is no reason for these teams to be under huge pressure but I imagine the first match of a Euros, you feel a little bit of that pressure," Mourinho said on talkSPORT.

"One goal will change the game because I can imagine this game in the beginning will be about England trying to be in control but Croatia trying to be in control by being very compact.

"We are not going to see an Italy - Turkey game where Italy were dominating. I think this is going to be a different game, hopefully a big game."