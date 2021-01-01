Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

There's been no shortage of heroes at Euro 2020, both on and off the field - but few have been able to control games for their team like Jorginho has for Italy.

The adopted Azzurri star, born in Imbituba, Brazil, arrived in the country as a teenager and has never looked back since, graduating to the senior side and emerging as the creative midfield hub of Mancini's side, the player through whom so much of their danger with ball in hand operates through.

Given the role he plays for Chelsea at club level, it is little surprise to see him thriving in the 4-3-3 set-up favoured by his coach, and he'll be looking to add to his Champions League winners' medal this evening with another triumph - one that could make him an unlikely Ballon d'Or contender, no less.