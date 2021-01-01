Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel to get £150m transfer window kitty & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Blues midfielder eager to taste FA Cup glory

Mason Mount is determined to take the opportunity to win a trophy when Chelsea face Leicester in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Blues lost to Arsenal in last season's showpiece at Wembley and Mount is eager to claim the first piece of silverware of Thomas Tuchel's reign as manager.

“We’re winners," Mount told the official FA Cup final match programme. "We want to win trophies. We’re so very focused on that, so any opportunity we have to push and lift the trophy, we want to do it, we’re hungry for it.

"This year is a massive opportunity to win a trophy. We want to take that and we want to win.”