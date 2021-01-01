Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Cole backs Blues for FA Cup glory

Antonio Rudiger, an unsung hero of this Blues side if there is such a thing following their revival, was man of the match last time Chelsea won this trophy at Wembley, and he admits that it holds a special place in his heart for him.

"It was a special day,’ he has told the club's website. "It was the first club trophy that I won so it was very special and to experience it with the fans and a full stadium, against a big opponent like Manchester United, was really nice.

"We played really well as a team and defended very well but the man of the match award was not really something that special for me. It’s more important that we won the trophy as a team and we deserved it because we were very good in the FA Cup that season."