Live Blog

Champions League last 16 draw live: Liverpool, Barcelona & Real Madrid learn knockout opponents

The 2019-20 edition of UEFA's premier club competitions are gearing up for the second phase - Goal brings you all the build-up and news as it happens

Updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal composite

⚽️ UCL draw seeding pots

2019-12-16T10:02:42Z

Who will face off?

After a hard-fought group stage campaign, the Champions League competitors have been narrowed down to 16.

They are divided into two pots (seeded and unseeded) for the purposes of the draw.

Here they are:

SEEDED
PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia

UNSEEDED
Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea

🏆 UCL & UEL draw day is here!

2019-12-16T09:54:18Z

Greetings and salutations! 

You are most welcome to Goal's live blog for the knockout stage draws for the Champions League and Europa League.

We'll bring you all the build up to the draws, including all the relevant information about seeding pots and so forth, as well as all the reaction, so stick around! 