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World Cup
team-logoSweden
Monterrey Stadium
team-logoTunisia
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Sweden vs Tunisia: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sweden vs Tunisia
Sweden
Tunisia
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Sweden vs Tunisia International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN

Angola

DStv Now

Anguilla

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Argentina

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

Telearuba

Australia

SBS

Austria

ORF

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports

Bahrain

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

T Sports

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

RTBF

Belize

Nexgen

Benin

New World Sport

Bermuda

Bluu

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Botswana

DStv Now

Brazil

Globo / SporTV

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

RTB

Bulgaria

BNT

Burkina Faso

New World Sport

Burundi

StarTimes

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Cameroon

New World Sport

Canada

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

DStv Now

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Central African Republic

New World Sport

Chad

beIN Sports

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

China

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports

Comoros

SuperSport

Congo DR

StarTimes

Costa Rica

FOX+

Croatia

HRT

Curaçao

NPO

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

Nova Action

Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

New World Sport

Denmark

DR

Djibouti

beIN Sports

Dominica

Bluu

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

Egypt

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Eritrea

DStv Now

Estonia

Go3

Ethiopia

DStv Now

Faroe Islands

SVT

Fiji

FBC Sports

Finland

Yle

France

beIN Sports

Gabon

DStv Now

Gambia

SuperSport

Georgia

Rustavi 2

Germany

MagentaTV

Ghana

StarTimes

Great Britain

ITV

Greece

ERT

Greenland

DR

Grenada

Bluu

Guatemala

TeleOnce

Guinea

StarTimes

Guinea-Bissau

DStv Now

Guyana

DIRECTV Sports

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

M4 Sport

Iceland

RÚV

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

Iran

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTÉ

Israel

Sport 1

Italy

DAZN

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Japan

Nippon TV

Jordan

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

StarTimes

Korea Republic

KBS

Kosovo

Arena 1 Premium

Kuwait

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

Laos

MONOMAX

Latvia

Go3

Lebanon

beIN Sports

Lesotho

DStv Now

Liberia

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

SRF

Lithuania

Go3

Luxembourg

Tipik

Macau

TDM

Macedonia

Arena 1 Premium

Madagascar

StarTimes

Malawi

StarTimes

Malaysia

RTM

Maldives

Medianet

Mali

New World Sport

Malta

TVMSport+

Mauritania

beIN Sports

Mauritius

DStv Now

Mayotte

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX

Moldova

We Sport

Monaco

beIN Sports

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Montserrat

Bluu

Morocco

beIN Sports

Mozambique

StarTimes

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

Namibia

DStv Now

Nepal

Himalaya Sports TV

Netherlands

NPO

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Qatar

beIN Sports

Reunion

SuperSport

Romania

Antena Play

Syria

beIN Sports

São Tomé and Príncipe

SuperSport

Sweden

SVT

Tanzania

[suspicious link removed]

Trinidad and Tobago

DIRECTV Sports

Tunisia

Watania 1 / beIN Sports

Turkey

TRT 1

Uganda

StarTimes

Ukraine

Megogo

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports

USA

Fox Sports

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports

Vietnam

VTV

How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. F
Monterrey Stadium

Today's game between Sweden and Tunisia will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Tunisia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sweden vs Tunisia Probable lineups

3-4-1-2
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
Formation
Tunisia crest
Tunisia
TUN
4-2-3-1
23K. Nordfeldt3V. Nilsson Lindeloef2G. Lagerbielke4I. Hien10B. Nygren18Y. Ayari21A. Bernhardsson5G. Gudmundsson16J. Karlstroem17V. Gyoekeres9A. Isak1A. Chamakh4O. Rekik2A. Abdi3M. Talbi20Y. Valery10H. Mejbri17E. Skhiri13R. Khedira7E. Achouri14K. Ayari19F. Chaouat
Tunisia crest
Tunisia
TUN
3-4-1-2
Sweden

Starting XI

Tunisia

Manager

  • G. Potter
  • S. Lamouchi

Sweden are managed by Graham Potter, who names a projected XI of Kristoffer Nordfeldt in goal, with a back four of Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstroem, and Alexander Bernhardsson are expected in midfield, with Benjamin Nygren supporting Viktor Gyoekeres and Alexander Isak in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the squad, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tunisia head into the match under Sabri Lamouchi with a projected starting lineup of Abdelmouhib Chamakh in goal, a defence of Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi, and Yan Valery, a midfield trio of Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri, and Rani Khedira, and a front three of Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, and Firas Chaouat. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the Tunisian squad.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

SWE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

TUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Sweden's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw with Greece on June 4, and before that they lost 3-1 to Norway in a friendly on June 1. Their two victories came in World Cup qualifying, a 3-2 win over Poland and a 1-3 away win in Ukraine, with the run beginning with a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in November 2025. Sweden scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Tunisia's recent run shows one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their last match was a heavy 5-0 loss to Belgium on June 6, and they also fell 1-0 to Austria in a friendly. A 0-0 draw with Canada and a 1-0 win over Haiti are their only positive results in the run, which also includes a defeat against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2026. Tunisia scored just two goals while conceding seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

SWE

Last match

TUN

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to a single meeting in the available data. Tunisia beat Sweden 1-0 in a friendly on February 12, 2003, which stands as the only recorded result between the nations. That result gives Tunisia the sole win in the fixture's history.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit third and Tunisia fourth ahead of the opening round of matches.

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