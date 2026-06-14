Sweden vs Tunisia International Coverage
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How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Sweden and Tunisia will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 03:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Tunisia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Sweden vs Tunisia Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- G. Potter
- S. Lamouchi
Sweden are managed by Graham Potter, who names a projected XI of Kristoffer Nordfeldt in goal, with a back four of Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstroem, and Alexander Bernhardsson are expected in midfield, with Benjamin Nygren supporting Viktor Gyoekeres and Alexander Isak in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the squad, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Tunisia head into the match under Sabri Lamouchi with a projected starting lineup of Abdelmouhib Chamakh in goal, a defence of Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi, and Yan Valery, a midfield trio of Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri, and Rani Khedira, and a front three of Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, and Firas Chaouat. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the Tunisian squad.
Form
Sweden's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw with Greece on June 4, and before that they lost 3-1 to Norway in a friendly on June 1. Their two victories came in World Cup qualifying, a 3-2 win over Poland and a 1-3 away win in Ukraine, with the run beginning with a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in November 2025. Sweden scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.
Tunisia's recent run shows one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their last match was a heavy 5-0 loss to Belgium on June 6, and they also fell 1-0 to Austria in a friendly. A 0-0 draw with Canada and a 1-0 win over Haiti are their only positive results in the run, which also includes a defeat against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2026. Tunisia scored just two goals while conceding seven across those five games.
Head-to-Head Record
The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to a single meeting in the available data. Tunisia beat Sweden 1-0 in a friendly on February 12, 2003, which stands as the only recorded result between the nations. That result gives Tunisia the sole win in the fixture's history.
Standings
In Group F, Sweden currently sit third and Tunisia fourth ahead of the opening round of matches.