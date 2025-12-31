How to watch today's Sudan vs Burkina Faso AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Sudan vs Burkina Faso live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
|🇬🇧 UK
|Channel 4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South Africa
|Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports
|🇮🇳 India
|Fancode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Sudan Latest News
Sudan welcome back Salaheldin Adil, with the 30-year-old cleared to return after completing his suspension. There is also optimism over the availability of Abo Eisa and Abuaagla Abdalla, both of whom are set to overcome recent fitness concerns in time for the weekend.
Burkina Faso Latest News
Burkina Faso, meanwhile, report a clean bill of health and no disciplinary absences, giving the head coach the freedom to retain the lineup that featured in their previous outing.