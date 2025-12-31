This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoSudan
Stade Mohamed V
team-logoBurkina Faso
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Sudan vs Burkina Faso AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Sudan and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Sudan vs Burkina Faso live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Sudan vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. E
Stade Mohamed V

Team news & squads

Sudan vs Burkina Faso Probable lineups

SudanHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBUR
21
M. El Neel
6
M. Karshom
25
S. Barglan
12
B. Khamis
3
M. Ereng
5
W. Khidir
13
A. Taifour
8
A. Omer
26
A. Abdallah
10
M. Abdel-Rahman
14
M. Eisa
16
H. Koffi
25
S. Yago
14
I. Dayo
26
A. Kouassi
12
E. Tapsoba
18
I. Ouedraogo
20
G. Sangare
6
M. Zougrana
10
B. Traore
27
P. Kabore
7
D. Ouattara

4-3-3

BURAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Appiah

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Traore

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sudan Latest News

Sudan welcome back Salaheldin Adil, with the 30-year-old cleared to return after completing his suspension. There is also optimism over the availability of Abo Eisa and Abuaagla Abdalla, both of whom are set to overcome recent fitness concerns in time for the weekend.

Burkina Faso Latest News

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, report a clean bill of health and no disciplinary absences, giving the head coach the freedom to retain the lineup that featured in their previous outing.

Form

SUD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SUD

Last match

BUR

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0