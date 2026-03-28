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How to watch Scotland vs Morocco with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Scotland and Morocco will kick-off at 19 Jun 2026, 23:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Morocco todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Scotland vs Morocco Probable lineups
Scotland are managed by Steve Clarke, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi also has a clean bill of health to report based on available data, with no injuries or suspensions listed and no confirmed lineup released. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.
Form
Scotland arrive at this fixture in strong form, winning three of their last five matches and losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Haiti in their World Cup opener on June 14, following a 4-0 victory over Bolivia on June 6. Across those five matches, Scotland scored ten goals and conceded three, with their two defeats coming against Ivory Coast and Japan in March friendlies.
Morocco have also been in solid shape, recording three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Brazil on June 13, while earlier in the run they beat Madagascar 4-0 and Burundi 5-0. Morocco have scored twelve goals and conceded two across those five games, with both drawn results coming against strong opposition in Brazil and Norway.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data between Scotland and Morocco is available in the provided dataset. This will be updated if records become available ahead of kick-off.
Standings
In Group C, Scotland currently lead the table after their opening match, with Morocco sitting second.