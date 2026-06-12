How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. B San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Qatar and Switzerland will kick-off at 13 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Qatar vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Qatar are managed by Julen Lopetegui. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and no probable lineup has been released. It is worth noting that Breel Embolo's participation had been in doubt after a US visa complication, but the striker has since been cleared to join the squad ahead of the tournament.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Qatar head into the tournament in uncertain form, collecting just one point from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with El Salvador in a friendly on June 6. That followed a 1-0 defeat to Ireland and three matches at the FIFA Arab Cup, where they lost to Tunisia 3-0, drew 1-1 with Syria, and fell 1-0 to Palestine. Across those five games, Qatar scored just two goals and conceded six.

Switzerland arrive in better shape, going unbeaten in four of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Australia on June 6. Before that, they beat Jordan 4-1 in a friendly on May 31, their most convincing display of the run. They drew 0-0 with Norway in March and lost 4-3 to Germany in a high-scoring friendly the same month. Across five matches, the Swiss scored seven goals and conceded seven, though the Jordan win showed they are capable of real attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

QAT Last match SUI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Switzerland 0 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited. The only meeting in the dataset took place on November 14, 2018, a friendly in which Qatar beat Switzerland 1-0. That result makes Qatar the only side to have won a recorded fixture between the two nations.

Standings

In Group B, Qatar currently sit third and Switzerland fourth ahead of the opening round of matches.