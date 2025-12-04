This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Tip-off time, cable channels, RSNs, livestream providers, international coverage

How to watch the NBA match between Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news

The Philadelphia 76ers host Golden State Warriors in NBA action later today and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The 76ers have gotten off to a decent start to the season at 11-9, despite not having superstars Joel Embiid and Paul George available for extended amounts of time due to injuries. Tyrese Maxey has used the absences of his teammates to breakout in a major way and currently sits top five in the league in scoring with 32.5 points per game. Veteran center Andre Drummond has also made his presence known on the boards and is averaging nearly a double-double with 8.1 ppg and 9.8 rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors lost their most recent game to the Oklahoma City Thunder and fell to 11-11 on the season. They will once again be without superstar point guard Stephen Curry due to a quad injury and veteran wing Jimmy Butler left the game against the Thunder early due to a knee issue.

Without Curry, their offensive efficiency has dipped: they’ve struggled to find consistent scoring and spacing. Lets see if Golden State will be able go overcome the team's issues on offense.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors online - national and local U.S. TV channels & live streams

How do I watch local coverage of Philadelphia 76ers?

Local coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers can be viewed on NBC Sports Philadephia.

How do I watch local coverage of Golden State Warriors?

Local coverage of the Golden State Warriors can be viewed on NBC Sports Bay Area.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favorite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount. 

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors kick-off time

Team news & squads

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors lineups

Form

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    121

    -

    102

    Washington Wizards

    W

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    134

    -

    142

    Atlanta Hawks

    L

  • Brooklyn Nets

    103

    -

    115

    Philadelphia 76ers

    W

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    103

    -

    144

    Orlando Magic

    L

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    117

    -

    127

    Miami Heat

    L

  • Golden State Warriors

    112

    -

    124

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    L

  • Golden State Warriors

    104

    -

    96

    New Orleans Pelicans

    W

  • Golden State Warriors

    100

    -

    104

    Houston Rockets

    L

  • Golden State Warriors

    134

    -

    117

    Utah Jazz

    W

  • Golden State Warriors

    123

    -

    127

    Portland Trail Blazers

    L

Head-to-Head Record

Philadelphia 76ersPHI

Last 5 matches

Golden State WarriorsGSW

1

Win

4

Wins

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    126

    -

    119

    Golden State Warriors

  • Golden State Warriors

    139

    -

    105

    Philadelphia 76ers

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    104

    -

    127

    Golden State Warriors

  • Golden State Warriors

    119

    -

    107

    Philadelphia 76ers

  • Golden State Warriors

    120

    -

    112

    Philadelphia 76ers

554

Points scored

624
