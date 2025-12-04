The Philadelphia 76ers host Golden State Warriors in NBA action later today and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The 76ers have gotten off to a decent start to the season at 11-9, despite not having superstars Joel Embiid and Paul George available for extended amounts of time due to injuries. Tyrese Maxey has used the absences of his teammates to breakout in a major way and currently sits top five in the league in scoring with 32.5 points per game. Veteran center Andre Drummond has also made his presence known on the boards and is averaging nearly a double-double with 8.1 ppg and 9.8 rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors lost their most recent game to the Oklahoma City Thunder and fell to 11-11 on the season. They will once again be without superstar point guard Stephen Curry due to a quad injury and veteran wing Jimmy Butler left the game against the Thunder early due to a knee issue.

Without Curry, their offensive efficiency has dipped: they’ve struggled to find consistent scoring and spacing. Lets see if Golden State will be able go overcome the team's issues on offense.

