Peru vs Spain Friendly: Worldwide broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

How to watch Peru vs Spain with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Friendlies Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Today's game between Peru and Spain will kick-off at 9 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Peru vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Peru coach Mano Menezes is without Alex Valera and Joao Grimaldo through injury, with no suspensions to report. The projected XI lines up as: Pedro Gallese; Renzo Garces, Alfonso Barco, Marcos Lopez, Oliver Sonne; Erick Noriega, Jairo Concha; Andre Carrillo, Jairo Velez, Jhonny Vidales; Kenji Cabrera.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente names Lamine Yamal as injured for this match, though the winger has been cleared to feature in Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde. No suspensions apply. The projected XI reads: David Raya; Marc Pubill, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, Alejandro Grimaldo; Gavi, Martin Zubimendi, Dani Olmo; Alejandro Baena, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Peru have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Haiti on June 6, while a 2-2 draw with Honduras in March showed their capacity to recover. They lost 2-0 to Senegal and 2-1 to Chile in that same run, and beat Bolivia 2-0 in December. Across five games, Peru have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Spain have taken three wins and two draws from their last five, without a defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Iraq on June 4, following a goalless draw with Egypt in March. The most convincing performance in the run was a 3-0 win over Serbia. Spain scored ten goals and conceded three across these five fixtures, keeping one clean sheet.

Head-to-Head Record

PER Last 2 matches ESP 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Spain 2 - 1 Peru

Spain 2 - 1 Peru 2 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head data, both times with Spain as the host nation. The most recent encounter came on May 31, 2008, when Spain won 2-1 in a friendly. The sides also met on February 18, 2004, with Spain again winning 2-1. Spain have won both recorded meetings, scoring four goals to Peru's two.