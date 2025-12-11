On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the second-seeded New York Knicks will face the fourth-seeded Orlando Magic at the T-Mobile Arena, with a spot in the Championship Game and a significant financial purse on the line and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

This contest represents more than just a single elimination game; it is a collision of two franchises at distinct stages of their competitive lifecycles. The Knicks, operating under the new leadership of head coach Mike Brown following the offseason departure of Tom Thibodeau, have embraced an "all-in" philosophy. Their roster, architected around the collegiate synergy of the "Nova Knicks"—Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges—and the blockbuster acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns, was constructed with championship expectations as the baseline.

Conversely, the Orlando Magic, led by Jamahl Mosley, represent the triumph of organic growth and defensive resilience. Despite navigating a season defined by significant injuries to their young stars, including Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic have maintained their status as a defensive juggernaut and a legitimate threat in the East.

The backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip adds a layer of grandeur to the proceedings. The transition from home arenas to a neutral site at T-Mobile Arena neutralizes the Knicks' formidable home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden, where they have been nearly unbeatable this season, and places the spotlight squarely on execution and adaptability. With the Knicks boasting one of the league's most potent offenses and the Magic countering with a top-tier defensive rating, this semifinal is poised to be a definitive stress test for both squads

How to watch Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks online - national and local U.S. TV channels & live streams

How to watch Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Orlando Magic and New York Knicks, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Orlando Magic and New York Knicks should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks kick-off time

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks lineups ORL - Line up Substitutes NYK - Line up Substitutes

ORL - Form All Orlando Magic 117 - 108 Miami Heat W

New York Knicks 106 - 100 Orlando Magic L

Orlando Magic 106 - 105 Miami Heat W

Orlando Magic 112 - 114 San Antonio Spurs L

Orlando Magic 125 - 120 Chicago Bulls W NYK - Form All Toronto Raptors 101 - 117 New York Knicks W

New York Knicks 106 - 100 Orlando Magic W

New York Knicks 146 - 112 Utah Jazz W

New York Knicks 119 - 104 Charlotte Hornets W

Boston Celtics 123 - 117 New York Knicks L

Head-to-Head Record