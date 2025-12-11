The Western Conference Semifinal of the Emirates NBA Cup promises a clash of contrasting trajectories and high-octane talent as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025, this matchup pits the league's undisputed juggernaut against a resilient Spurs squad that has found a winning identity even in the absence of their franchise cornerstone. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Las Vegas making history. With a staggering 24-1 record, they have tied the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best 25-game start in NBA history.

Their path to the semifinals was paved with dominance, punctuated by a historic 49-point demolition of the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals (138-89). Led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder boast the league's top-ranked defense and are currently riding a 16-game winning streak.

The San Antonio Spurs (17-7) arrive in Las Vegas as the tournament's most intriguing wild card. Despite playing without superstar Victor Wembanyama for the last 12 games due to a calf strain, the Spurs have gone 9-3 in that stretch, culminating in a 132-119 upset over the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals.

Head coach Mitch Johnson has unlocked a high-pace transition attack led by De'Aaron Fox and rising star Stephon Castle, proving the Spurs are far more than a one-man show.

