This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NBA
Oklahoma City ThunderOklahoma City Thunder
T-Mobile Arena
San Antonio SpursSan Antonio Spurs
Start a Prime Video subscription today
Tyrell Feaster

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Tip-off time, cable channels, RSNs, livestream providers, international coverage

How to watch the NBA match between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news

 The Western Conference Semifinal of the Emirates NBA Cup promises a clash of contrasting trajectories and high-octane talent as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025, this matchup pits the league's undisputed juggernaut against a resilient Spurs squad that has found a winning identity even in the absence of their franchise cornerstone. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Las Vegas making history. With a staggering 24-1 record, they have tied the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best 25-game start in NBA history. 

Their path to the semifinals was paved with dominance, punctuated by a historic 49-point demolition of the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals (138-89). Led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder boast the league's top-ranked defense and are currently riding a 16-game winning streak.

The San Antonio Spurs (17-7) arrive in Las Vegas as the tournament's most intriguing wild card. Despite playing without superstar Victor Wembanyama for the last 12 games due to a calf strain, the Spurs have gone 9-3 in that stretch, culminating in a 132-119 upset over the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals. 

Head coach Mitch Johnson has unlocked a high-pace transition attack led by De'Aaron Fox and rising star Stephon Castle, proving the Spurs are far more than a one-man show.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs online - national and local U.S. TV channels & live streams

TBDWatch here
Start a Prime Video subscription today
Find the best deals

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount. 

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs kick-off time

NBA
NBA
T-Mobile Arena

Team news & squads

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs lineups

Oklahoma City ThunderOKC
-Line up

Substitutes

San Antonio SpursSAS
-Line up

Substitutes

Form

Oklahoma City ThunderOKC
-Form

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    138

    -

    89

    Phoenix Suns

    W

  • Utah Jazz

    101

    -

    131

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    132

    -

    111

    Dallas Mavericks

    W

  • Golden State Warriors

    112

    -

    124

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

  • Portland Trail Blazers

    115

    -

    123

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

San Antonio SpursSAS
-Form

  • LA Lakers

    119

    -

    132

    San Antonio Spurs

    W

  • New Orleans Pelicans

    132

    -

    135

    San Antonio Spurs

    W

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    130

    -

    117

    San Antonio Spurs

    L

  • Orlando Magic

    112

    -

    114

    San Antonio Spurs

    W

  • San Antonio Spurs

    126

    -

    119

    Memphis Grizzlies

    W

Head-to-Head Record

Oklahoma City ThunderOKC

Last 5 matches

San Antonio SpursSAS

4

Wins

1

Win

  • San Antonio Spurs

    132

    -

    146

    Oklahoma City Thunder

  • San Antonio Spurs

    110

    -

    104

    Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    105

    -

    93

    San Antonio Spurs

  • San Antonio Spurs

    107

    -

    112

    Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    127

    -

    89

    San Antonio Spurs

594

Points scored

531
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0