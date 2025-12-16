The bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip have witnessed countless heavyweight bouts, but on December 16, 2025, T-Mobile Arena hand GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Final features the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs—two franchises steeped in championship pedigree yet currently navigating radically different phases of their modern evolution. This is not merely an exhibition or a mid-season diversion; it is the culmination of a grueling tournament that has re-energized the league's winter calendar, placing a significant financial purse and institutional glory on the line.

Both teams arrive in Nevada with identical 18-7 records, a statistical symmetry that belies the divergent paths they have traveled to reach this summit. For the Knicks, this final represents the validation of a "win-now" strategy orchestrated by the Leon Rose front office, a roster constructed with the specific intent of ending a championship drought that dates back to the Nixon administration. Under the stewardship of head coach Mike Brown, who replaced Tom Thibodeau in the offseason, the Knicks have transformed from a grinding, defensive-minded unit into an offensive juggernaut that embraces modern spacing and tempo.

Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs arrive as the heralds of the league’s future, accelerated into the present. The Spurs’ rebuild, once thought to be a patient, methodical process centered around Victor Wembanyama, has hit warp speed. The acquisition of De'Aaron Fox and the rapid development of young stars like Stephon Castle have turned San Antonio into a legitimate contender far earlier than pundits predicted. Their path to the final was paved by a stunning upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals, a game that marked the return of Wembanyama from a 12-game injury absence and served notice to the rest of the Western Conference that the "Alien" is ready to compete for hardware immediately.

How to watch New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs online - national and local U.S. TV channels & live streams

How to watch New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs kick-off time

NBA Cup Final Stage T-Mobile Arena

Team news & squads

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs lineups NYK - Line up Substitutes SAS - Line up Substitutes

Form

NYK - Form All Orlando Magic 120 - 132 New York Knicks W

Toronto Raptors 101 - 117 New York Knicks W

New York Knicks 106 - 100 Orlando Magic W

New York Knicks 146 - 112 Utah Jazz W

New York Knicks 119 - 104 Charlotte Hornets W SAS - Form All Oklahoma City Thunder 109 - 111 San Antonio Spurs W

LA Lakers 119 - 132 San Antonio Spurs W

New Orleans Pelicans 132 - 135 San Antonio Spurs W

Cleveland Cavaliers 130 - 117 San Antonio Spurs L

Orlando Magic 112 - 114 San Antonio Spurs W

Head-to-Head Record