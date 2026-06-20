International Coverage

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Netherlands and Sweden will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman is in charge of the Netherlands, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Oranje ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been announced, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Graham Potter leads Sweden into this match with similarly limited official team news available at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and a projected XI is yet to be released. Check back for the latest squad information as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 26 Q. Timber Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Japan in the World Cup group stage on June 14. Prior to that, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Algeria. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Ecuador and a 2-1 win over Norway, giving them a mixed but competitive run of form.

Sweden arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in their World Cup opener on June 15. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Greece in a friendly, then lost 3-1 to Norway. They also won both of their final World Cup qualifying matches, beating Poland 3-2 and Ukraine 1-3 on the road, showing a side capable of scoring freely.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 10, 2017, when the Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Across the last five encounters, the Netherlands have the stronger record, winning three times to Sweden's one, with one draw. The Dutch have also been the higher scorers in this fixture, netting 12 goals across those five matches compared to Sweden's six.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit top of the table, while the Netherlands are in third place ahead of this second round of fixtures.