Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoNetherlands
Houston Stadium
team-logoSweden
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Netherlands vs Sweden: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands vs Sweden
Netherlands
Sweden
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

FBC News

Andorra

TVE La 1

RTVE

Angola

SuperSport

SuperSport

Anguilla

Bluu

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Bluu

Argentina

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Fast Media

Aruba

Telearuba

Telearuba

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

Austria

ORF eins

ORF

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

İTV

Bahamas

Rush Sports

Flow Sports

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

Bangladesh TV (BTV)

BTV

Barbados

CBC TV 8

CBC

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Setanta Sports

Belgium

VRT (Sporza)

Sporza

Belize

Nexgen

Unavailable

Benin

New World Sport

New World TV

Bermuda

Bluu

Bluu

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO 1

NPO Start

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Botswana

DStv Now

DStv

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

RTB

Bulgaria

BNT 1

BNT

Burkina Faso

SuperSport

SuperSport

Burundi

New World Sport

New World TV

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Hang Meas

Cameroon

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Canada

TSN

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

ZAP TV

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Bluu

Central African Republic

New World Sport

New World TV

Chad

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

DGO

China

CCTV-5

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

ELTA TV

Colombia

Win Sports

Win Sports

Comoros

SuperSport

SuperSport

Congo DR

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7

Teletica

Croatia

HRT 2

HRT

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Nos Pais

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Sigma Live

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Česká televize

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport

New World TV

Denmark

DR 1

DR TV

Djibouti

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Dominica

Bluu

Bluu

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

DGO

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Eritrea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Estonia

ETV 2

ERR

Ethiopia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Faroe Islands

Televarp

Televarp

Fiji

FBC Sports

FBC News

Finland

YLE TV2

Yle Areena

France

M6

6play

Gabon

SuperSport

SuperSport

Gambia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Germany

ZDF

ZDFheute

Ghana

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Great Britain

BBC One

BBC iPlayer

Greece

ERT 2

ERTFLIX

Greenland

DR 1

DR TV

Grenada

Bluu

Bluu

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Guinea

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

ZAP TV

Guyana

ENet TV

ENet

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Now TV

Hungary

M4 Sports

M4 Sport

Iceland

RUV 2

RÚV

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI

TVRI Klik

Iran

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

RTÉ Player

Israel

KAN 11

Kan

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

1spotmedia

Japan

NHK G TV

NHK Plus

Jordan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Qazsport

Kenya

Azam Sports

Azam TV

Korea Republic

KBS2

KBS

Kosovo

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Kuwait

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

UTRK

Laos

MONOMAX

Monomax

Latvia

TV6 Latvia

TV3 Play Latvia

Lebanon

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Lesotho

DStv Now

DStv

Liberia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

SRF Sport

Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

TV3 Play Lithuania

Luxembourg

ZDF

ZDFheute

Macau

TDM Desporto

TDM

Macedonia

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Madagascar

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Malawi

Azam Sports

Azam TV

Malaysia

Unifi TV

unifi TV

Maldives

Medianet

Medianet

Mali

New World Sport

New World TV

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Mauritius

SuperSport

SuperSport

Mayotte

SuperSport

SuperSport

Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa

TUDN

Moldova

We Sport Moldova

We Sport

Monaco

M6

6play

Mongolia

MNB Sports

MNB

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Montserrat

Bluu

Bluu

Morocco

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Mozambique

ZAP

ZAP TV

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. F
Houston Stadium

Today's game between Netherlands and Sweden will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Sweden today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Sweden Probable lineups

4-3-3
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Formation
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
3-4-1-2
1B. Verbruggen22D. Dumfries4V. van Dijk15M. van de Ven6J. van Hecke21F. de Jong14T. Reijnders8R. Gravenberch24C. Summerville11C. Gakpo18D. Malen23K. Nordfeldt2G. Lagerbielke3V. Nilsson Lindeloef4I. Hien18Y. Ayari21A. Bernhardsson16J. Karlstroem5G. Gudmundsson10B. Nygren17V. Gyoekeres11A. Elanga
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
4-3-3
Netherlands

Starting XI

Sweden

Manager

  • R. Koeman
  • G. Potter

Injuries and Suspensions

    Ronald Koeman is in charge of the Netherlands, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Oranje ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been announced, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    Graham Potter leads Sweden into this match with similarly limited official team news available at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and a projected XI is yet to be released. Check back for the latest squad information as the game approaches.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    NED
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    7/6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    3/5
    Both teams scored
    4/5

    SWE
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    14/9
    Games over 2.5 goals
    5/5
    Both teams scored
    5/5

    The Netherlands have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Japan in the World Cup group stage on June 14. Prior to that, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Algeria. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Ecuador and a 2-1 win over Norway, giving them a mixed but competitive run of form.

    Sweden arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in their World Cup opener on June 15. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Greece in a friendly, then lost 3-1 to Norway. They also won both of their final World Cup qualifying matches, beating Poland 3-2 and Ukraine 1-3 on the road, showing a side capable of scoring freely.

    Head-to-Head Record

    NED

    Last 5 matches

    SWE

    3

    Wins

    1

    Draw

    1

    Win

    12

    Goals scored

    6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    3/5
    Both teams scored
    4/5

    The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 10, 2017, when the Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Across the last five encounters, the Netherlands have the stronger record, winning three times to Sweden's one, with one draw. The Dutch have also been the higher scorers in this fixture, netting 12 goals across those five matches compared to Sweden's six.

    Standings

    In Group F, Sweden currently sit top of the table, while the Netherlands are in third place ahead of this second round of fixtures.

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting